Hallman: Larson's light shining bright after dominant season

Except for last year, he has been racing the NASCAR Cup Series full time since 2014. His 10 wins this season bring his career Cup total to 16. But his success is not limited to Cup. He also has victories, 18 in all, in the Xfinity, Truck, ARCA, K&N and K&N East series.

He’s a superstar in various dirt-track series, barnstorming the country to run against the best drivers in the biggest events. He also runs at times on paved short tracks. Racing trade publications put his cumulative 2020 numbers at 30 wins in 89 starts. And he’ll likely race a few more times between now and the resumption of Cup racing at Daytona in February.

Among the busiest racers anywhere, he has a grassroots following few can claim — fans who can say, “I saw him race at my track.”

His championship was saluted by some of the sport’s greats. Mario Andretti, among the most accomplished drivers ever, had earlier praised Larson’s ability in a variety of disciplines. After Sunday’s race he tweeted, “Superb drive, Kyle… Well-deserved championship!!!”

Tony Stewart — who won championships in Cup cars, Indy cars and several other series — was unbridled with his praise. “Congratulations to the best driver I’ve ever seen,” he tweeted.