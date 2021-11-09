Hallman: Larson's light shining bright after dominant season

His soaring championship season lit up NASCAR like fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Now we can watch to see if he will shine like a lighthouse beacon over the long haul, establishing himself as one of the greatest of all time.
Little is left for Kyle Larson, 29, to prove after his win in Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway, and with that win the 2021 Cup Series championship.
In his first season with Hendrick Motorsports, a top-tier NASCAR Cup Series team, he obliterated the competition. Larson:
- Won the championship and five of the 10 playoff races.
- Won the 26-event regular-season title.
- Won 10 points races — nobody else won more than four. It was the first time in 14 years any Cup driver racked up double-figure wins.
- Won the series’ All-Star Race.
- Led 2,581 laps — more than a quarter of the season’s laps. Nobody else came within 1,000 of that figure.
- Led the series with 20 top-five finishes.
- Won NASCAR’s longest race, the 600-miler at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
- Won on three road courses and on half-mile, mile, 1.3-mile and 1.5-mile ovals.
- And he did all this after sitting out nearly all the 2020 Cup season, suspended by NASCAR after using the N-word while he was competing in an online simulation race.
Larson’s efforts to atone — and to gain his own understanding of the pain wielded by even a single utterance of the word — will be taken up in a column to come. In this one, let’s consider just how great a race car driver we’re watching.
Except for last year, he has been racing the NASCAR Cup Series full time since 2014. His 10 wins this season bring his career Cup total to 16. But his success is not limited to Cup. He also has victories, 18 in all, in the Xfinity, Truck, ARCA, K&N and K&N East series.
He’s a superstar in various dirt-track series, barnstorming the country to run against the best drivers in the biggest events. He also runs at times on paved short tracks. Racing trade publications put his cumulative 2020 numbers at 30 wins in 89 starts. And he’ll likely race a few more times between now and the resumption of Cup racing at Daytona in February.
Among the busiest racers anywhere, he has a grassroots following few can claim — fans who can say, “I saw him race at my track.”
His championship was saluted by some of the sport’s greats. Mario Andretti, among the most accomplished drivers ever, had earlier praised Larson’s ability in a variety of disciplines. After Sunday’s race he tweeted, “Superb drive, Kyle… Well-deserved championship!!!”
Tony Stewart — who won championships in Cup cars, Indy cars and several other series — was unbridled with his praise. “Congratulations to the best driver I’ve ever seen,” he tweeted.
This column’s recognition of Larson’s talent came nine months ago when, in the newspaper’s annual preseason predictions, I wrote that he would win the title and in the process displace 2020 champion Chase Elliott as the top driver on the Hendrick team.
About the final event I wrote: “Kyle Larson caps his Cup comeback — in both on-track competition and off-track image — with a dominant win at Phoenix. [Denny] Hamlin’s career-long quest for a championship falls short again. Elliott gets the consolation most popular driver award. [Kevin] Harvick contemplates a move to TV.”
Maybe the “dominant” was a bit rich for the Phoenix win. Even though Larson led 107 of the 312 laps, more than any other driver, he caught a helpful break.
He was running fourth of the four championship-eligible drivers when, on Lap 283, another car shed a brake part on the track. NASCAR waved the caution flag so the debris could be removed.
The caution period brought the leaders to the pits for fresh tires. Larson’s crew gave him a brilliant 11.8-second stop to vault him to first place. He never relinquished the lead.
Perhaps more significant than getting the predicted Phoenix win, Larson met my expectations for the full season. Where did I get the idea that anybody could have such a year?
It started when Larson replaced Juan Pablo Montoya at Chip Ganassi Racing after the 2013 season. Montoya is among the most versatile drivers of all time. Racing for Ganassi, a second-tier team, he won two Cup races and dominated a few others that got away from him.
When Ganassi replaced Montoya with Larson, I figured the young dirt-racing star would lack the skill to do as much as Montoya had done in Ganassi’s equipment.
Larson turned that notion on its head. He ran fast and smart.
In a four-year stretch, he won six Cup races.
Then came the racial slur. Larson’s sponsors cut ties with him, Ganassi fired him, NASCAR suspended him.
Larson did what NASCAR required, and more, to end the suspension. Team owner Rick Hendrick signed him. Even though Larson was still toxic to some sponsors, Hendrick saw a driver of both character and talent.
With news of that signing, I thought back to Montoya and all I had imagined he would do if he got the opportunity to drive for a powerhouse team such as Hendrick Motorsports. Larson, I thought, was getting that opportunity and the fireworks fuse was lit.
When I made my predictions, I felt no need to hold back.
Then Larson climbed into that car. Boom!
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.