Hallman: Martinsville and Richmond important stops -- now and later

Harvick came to the next-to-last event – at Martinsville – needing a good showing to remain eligible for the championship, but it wasn’t his day. He trundled to a 17th-place finish, last of the cars on the lead lap, and just missed being one of the four drivers eligible for the championship in the season’s final race.

Martinsville hasn’t been a particularly good venue for the 45-year-old Harvick. Only one of his 58 career Cup wins has come on that half-mile track in 39 starts there. And that win came 10 years ago, before he joined his present team, Stewart-Haas Racing.

In a Stewart-Haas Ford team release, Harvick was asked about his frustrations at Martinsville,

“Look,” he said, “I’ve done this a long time, and there’s really not going to be a racetrack that I go to that I don’t leave thinking that I could’ve done better. Martinsville is the one I leave thinking that probably more often than some of the others, but it’s going to be the exact same as any other racetrack when I get to Monday – it’s just going to be in the past and I’m not going to think about it.

“But I definitely would tell you it’s not a racetrack that I would say, ‘This is where I want to go.’ It’s just not been a place where I’ve had streaks of success.