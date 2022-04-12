Hallman: Martinsville race had F1 feel, but that's not always a good thing

For those of us who like to soak up different kinds of auto racing via television, last weekend delivered a long evening’s journey into morning.

We tuned into NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway around 7 p.m. Saturday, and we weren’t done until the Australian Grand Prix was tucked in at nearly 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Martinsville 400-lapper lasted two hours and 40 minutes. The F1 event started just after 1 a.m. and lasted about an hour and a half.

And in that combined total of more than four hours of racing – contested in two very different series on opposite sides of the globe – how many times did the lead change hands with both drivers on the track and racing under green?

Zero.

There were four lead changes at Martinsville, all of them achieved when one or both cars were making pit stops or rolling around under caution. Driver William Byron’s crew gave him the lead with a quick pit stop before the halfway point, and Byron kept his Chevrolet in control the rest of the way.

The F1 event had no lead change of any kind. Charles LeClerc started from the pole, posted the fastest lap and kept his Ferrari ahead the entire event.

NASCAR fans sometimes rankle at comparisons to F1, but I bring it up in this case because the Martinsville race looked rather like many F1 events – dominated by one team on a track where passing is difficult. F1 fans are used to it. NASCAR fans pitch a fit when it happens.

This year, both F1 and NASCAR’s Cup Series made significant rule changes designed to improve the competition and give different teams a chance to close the gap on the dominant organizations. For the most part, it has worked in both series.

F1’s first two events saw some spirited up-front battles. Ferrari, in the doldrums for several seasons, is back in the hunt, winning two of three races so far.

NASCAR’s new cars, likewise, delivered electrifying races and produced first-time winners in three of the first five 2022 races.

The sixth race – at the ¾-mile Richmond Raceway a week before Martinsville – was more tactical than tactile. The cars didn’t do much of NASCAR’s signature fender rubbing and bumper banging, but the drama of tire-change strategies led to Denny Hamlin’s climactic come-from-behind charge to victory in the closing laps.

Odd, then, that the Martinsville race was so tame. The flat half-mile track is the shortest on the NASCAR tour, narrow enough that drivers have typically rousted each other aside when necessary.

After the race, Joey Logano, whose Ford finished a polite second to Byron’s Chevy, talked about the lack of passing to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass in a Twitter-posted video.

It was almost impossible, Logano told Pockrass, to close in on a car that was nearly as good as yours. For a long time, he chased one car, Logano said, and even though Logano had the faster car, “I couldn’t get there. … I couldn’t get to him to even try to make the move.”

On a cool Southwest Virginia night, the tires supplied by Goodyear were wearing very little, eliminating another element that could enliven the racing.

“The tires don’t wear out,” Logano told Pockrass. “that’s a big problem. You gotta make the tires wear out. ... We gotta fight some tire wear.”

Goodyear brings different tires to different tracks for different conditions. A rubber compound that sacrificed long-term durability for initial speed could have improved the racing.

“Our sport is not conservative,” he said. “I mean, look at what we’ve been doing. We’ve been going for it on every department. We need to make sure we go for it on the tires department, too.”

Logano might have oversimplified. It may take more than a different Goodyear rubber compound to get NASCAR’s new car performing its best at Martinsville. Other changes in the horsepower/aerodynamics package may be needed. On the other hand, one race on a cold night is not enough to declare the new car a hopeless failure on the Martinsville oval.

Next Sunday night, the tour will be running at Bristol on a dirt surface. Nothing learned about the car so far this year applies, since all the races have been on pavement.

As for Martinsville, maybe at its next race - Oct. 30 - the venerable track can regain the cachet it had in 1976, when Elizabeth Taylor attended a race there. Yes, the Elizabeth Taylor, when she and Senator-to-be John Warner were a couple making their political-appearance rounds.

The Taylor-Warner entourage came to watch the stock cars at Martinsville. The radio crew calling the event pulled the mega-star in for an interview and asked if she had been to a race before.

She answered that she’d been to the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Monaco, adding, “but this is much more exciting.”

Maybe she was just playing to the Motor Racing Network’s listening audience, but given the follow-the-leader racing typical of Monaco F1 events, I think she meant what she said that day.

Had she been watching last Saturday night’s race, however, she might have shrugged it off as just another Monaco-style event.