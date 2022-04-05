Hallman: Martinsville represents next stop in NASCAR's unpredictability tour

Here is what crew chief Chris Gabehart had to say about the likelihood that his driver, Denny Hamlin, will have an advantage in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway where he has won before:

“He’s going to go to Martinsville ... and be as lost as last year’s Easter egg.”

Say what?

Couldn’t Hamlin be expected to notch back-to-back victories? He won last Sunday at his hometown track, Richmond Raceway — his fourth win there. And on Martinsville’s flat half-mile he has won five times, more than any other active Cup Series driver.

Gabehart, Hamlin, and team owner Joe Gibbs all laughed at Gabehart’s Easter-egg wisecrack, but the remark had its serious underpinning. The Next Gen car is so different that every driver — even Hamlin who is 41, is in his 17th Cup Series season and has 47 career victories — is nearly as “lost” as a rookie coming to each track this season.

“In a Cup car,” Gabehart explained, “we took 80 horsepower away from him, gave him a two-inch wider tire, it is a 200-pound heavier car, it has a higher center of gravity and better brakes.”

The Next Gen car, he said, is “wildly different” from the car with which Denny and the other Cup drivers have grown familiar. Even the ones who have had success at Martinsville must recalibrate.

“I think that’s going to be a lot of fun for you to watch — why you’re seeing great racing,” Gabehart said. “But golly, it’s a lot of learning for these guys, for sure.”

Hamlin seconded his crew chief’s assessment.

“It’s so week-to-week,” he said. “I don’t know. ... We win this week, we could run 15th [at Martinsville]. I have no idea. Until we go back to a track for the second time, everything is so new that it’s impossible to predict.”

Gibbs, who was glad one of his team’s four drivers had finally joined the growing list of 2022 winners, shook his head about trying to get ahead of the learning curve. At Martinsville, he said, “I’m going to be standing on the sideline praying. That’s about all I got.”

That’s about all anybody’s got so far this season. The first seven races have been won by seven different drivers — three of them notching the first victories of their careers.

It’s not unheard of for the NASCAR Cup season to begin with a string of seven different winners — this is the second year in a row it has happened, after six years that saw at least one repeat winner by this point in the schedule.

It’s the three first-timers in victory lane that skew expectations. Yet to win are some of the sport’s biggest names, driving for the most successful teams. Hey, guys, where have you been?

Former champions Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano — all shut out so far. Among those driving for top teams but yet to scratch are Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell.

What’s more, if pressed to choose a driver likely to be the next to pick the lock on 2022 victory lane, you might want to consider Tyler Reddick or Daniel Suarez. Each is searching for a first-ever Cup win. Each has been in contention race after race.

Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell, who has spent all 62 years of his life immersed in stock car racing, said this Cup Series season may be the most unpredictable he has seen. NASCAR’s new rules — aimed at standardizing equipment and reining in the rich teams’ research-and-development budgets that soared into the tens of millions — are working.

“I think more fans are getting fired up about the sport,” Campbell said. “More of them are thinking, ‘My guy has got a shot at winning now.’”

Even a team that has struggled so far this season could suddenly be a force at Martinsville — a tight little paper clip-shaped track that’s utterly different from the seven speedways the Cup Series has visited to date.

Consider, for instance, the Wood Brothers team — which has deep roots in Stuart, with a team museum just 28 miles from Martinsville Speedway. That team might get its mojo working this weekend.

The Woods’ team, now based in North Carolina, has 99 wins all time, the latest coming in 2017. A 100th win so close to the team’s old homeplace would be immensely popular for fans familiar with the sport’s history.

Nobody’s really expecting the team’s rookie driver, Harrison Burton, to contend. His average finish in the first seven races has been a disappointing 25.3. But the average was at rock bottom after he got caught up in crashes that knocked him out of the season’s first two events.

As Campbell pointed out, even a team that has finished poorly so far could have a shot when the drivers and crews make their first stop at a track with the Next Gen car.

“Now the Woods have equipment that’s the same as the other teams,” he said, “and Harrison is a good driver. This could be the week when it all works for them.”

Further, Campbell said, NASCAR’s new rules could invite more teams to consider taking a shot at the top-level Cup tour — new blood the series could use.

“I think NASCAR knocked it out of the park with this new car,” he said.