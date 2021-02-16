Hallman: McDowell didn't cause crash that led to Daytona victory

The two leaders spun in front of McDowell, parting like the Red Sea in front of Moses — or at least as it parted in front of Charlton Heston in the movie version — Keselowski went hard into the outside wall, Logano slid down toward the infield.

McDowell, never taking his foot off the gas, shot by both. As the two spinning cars collected others in a fiery crash. McDowell sped on to victory.

It didn’t take long for analysts to point out that by giving Keselowski a push from behind, McDowell may have abetted the crash. Social media lit up with tsk-tskers.

Well, here’s some further analysis. Getting a push from McDowell was a must for Keselowski if he were to have a chance to win. When he got the needed push, he was not going to back off to avoid contact — as he once famously declared about his superspeedway racing style.

Logano, for his part, has been known to throw a block. Besides, he did not want the duo behind him to create a gap — a car length or two would be enough — to intensify the effect of the draft. Check out what he had to say after the race.

Keselowski, Logano said, “kept trying to back up, trying to get a run. I was trying to back up to him to keep the runs from being too big.”