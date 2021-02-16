Hallman: McDowell didn't cause crash that led to Daytona victory

Right off the top, let’s establish one thing. Michael McDowell, surprise winner of the Daytona 500, did not do anything untoward on the final lap to cause the crash that led to his victory.
Welcome to NASCAR 2021, opening with a “who’s he” winner after a “not again” rain delay at the sport’s most important stage.
Maybe you were still up to watch the after-midnight finish of the 500. The event dragged on through more than five hours of down time alternating between rain and track-drying efforts.
Once resumed, the race played out with stretches of single-file, high-speed drafting, punctuated by gasp-inducing skirmishes of drivers daring each other with two- and three-wide maneuvers.
On the final lap, drivers broke once more from their single-file draft to take their shots at winning NASCAR’s biggest race. Journeyman McDowell ran third behind a couple of superstars, leader Joey Logano and second-place Brad Keselowski. All three in Fords, they had been polite for many miles. As the flagman up ahead pulled the checkers from its quiver, the three-Ford collaboration was over.
McDowell’s front bumper was nibbling at Keselowski’s rear bumper as the two gained on Logano. Logano moved slightly to impede the overtaking pair. The nose of Keselowski’s Mustang tapped Logano’s fender and it was on.
The two leaders spun in front of McDowell, parting like the Red Sea in front of Moses — or at least as it parted in front of Charlton Heston in the movie version — Keselowski went hard into the outside wall, Logano slid down toward the infield.
McDowell, never taking his foot off the gas, shot by both. As the two spinning cars collected others in a fiery crash. McDowell sped on to victory.
It didn’t take long for analysts to point out that by giving Keselowski a push from behind, McDowell may have abetted the crash. Social media lit up with tsk-tskers.
Well, here’s some further analysis. Getting a push from McDowell was a must for Keselowski if he were to have a chance to win. When he got the needed push, he was not going to back off to avoid contact — as he once famously declared about his superspeedway racing style.
Logano, for his part, has been known to throw a block. Besides, he did not want the duo behind him to create a gap — a car length or two would be enough — to intensify the effect of the draft. Check out what he had to say after the race.
Keselowski, Logano said, “kept trying to back up, trying to get a run. I was trying to back up to him to keep the runs from being too big.”
In other words, the front two kept easing off the throttle and were backing into McDowell.
Finally, Logano said, “it ended up being a really big run coming at me, and it seemed like we all just collided in one spot.”
Not quite all. By the time the front two made contact, McDowell had steered just to the right of Keselowski, hoping to find his own path. He passed them untouched.
McDowell, 36, scored his first NASCAR Cup Series victory after going 0 for 357 in previous starts since 2008. His jubilation — and that of his Front Row Motorsports team, modestly funded by Love’s Travel Stops — was infectious.
The win puts him in the series’ season-ending playoffs — if he can stay in the top 30 in points.
He has done that for the past five seasons, but not with much to spare. His past five season points finishes: 30, 26, 26, 27, 23.
NASCAR’s 2021 schedule could aid McDowell’s playoff quest. He’s known for his road racing skill, and this year’s 36-race tour includes seven road-course stops, up from three last season.
In its ad campaign, NASCAR promotes the 2021 season as one that may be its best ever.
For one Michael McDowell, it already qualifies. And it could get better still.
Postscript: As this chapter of stock car racing’s history opens, we would be remiss if we failed to note the closing of others.
The days leading up to the 500 were marked by the deaths of two important figures in central Virginia’s racing history. Gone are Theodore P. “Ted” Hairfield, one of the sport’s all-time great drivers, and T. Nelson Saunders Jr., businessman and staunch supporter of drivers and teams.
Hairfield, 89, was the last living member of the “4-H Boys” — the others were Ray Hendrick, Ernest “Sonny” Hutchins and Geather “Runt” Harris — racers who as a group were a track promoter’s dream and other drivers’ nightmare.
The lanky Hairfield, who died Feb. 9, won more than 300 races, many in his distinctive “Snakebite” Modified Sportsman coupe. Behind the ever-present smile was a calculating driver, particularly successful in longer, higher-paying races at Virginia’s short tracks. As late as 1977, when Hairfield was 45, he outlasted a field of drivers a generation younger to win Southside Speedway’s season-capping Virginia 300. The second-place finisher was 17.
Saunders, 90, died Feb. 5. A lifelong participant in the sport, he was building cars as a teen and was among NASCAR’s first members.
On his own and through businesses he founded, such as Dominion and Oxygen and Accu Industries, Saunders backed a number of race teams. Among the Richmond racing figures he supported were driver Hutchins and car owners Junie Donlavey and Emanuel Zervakis.
Ted and Nelson, rest in peace.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.