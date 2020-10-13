Hallman: More cautions needed by incautious officials

Sure, there is room for some judgment in deciding when a caution is justified. It can be a tough call. I have often defended NASCAR’s judgment in allowing a race to continue when the incident in question develops near the back of the pack.

But in these instances, that was not the case. When a car spins and sits in the middle of the racing groove with all or most of the field bearing down, it is time to wave the yellow flag and turn on the yellow lights.

Maybe NASCAR officials were fretting that if a nearby rain cell reached the track with possibly blinding rain, they might have to deploy a red flag and stop the race. The race could have been delayed so long that NBC might have pulled the event off its main network feed and switched it to NBCSN — an embarrassing demotion to the children’s table.

That’s what happened a week earlier with the finish of the race at Talladega Superspeedway. NBC handed its main network off to affiliates for local evening news and the thrilling final laps of the race were carried on the sister sports channel.

It would have been a shame if a second straight good race had suffered similar humiliation Sunday, but that is not reason enough to hold off on a caution flag when a caution flag is in order.