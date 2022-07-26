Hallman: NASCAR inspections now passing the eye test

By Randy Hallman
Special correspondent
NASCAR made it clear, once more: the days of wink-wink-nod-nod inspections are long gone.
The sanctioning body disqualified Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, a couple of future Hall of Fame drivers and teammates from the powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing stable, after they drove their Toyotas to what looked like a well-earned 1-2 finish last Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
Why? Because the post-race inspection found strategically placed strips of tape — yes tape, about the size of one of the large bandages you can probably dig out of your bathroom closet — underneath the plastic wrap that race cars wear these days instead of paint.
Those two were dropped to the last two spots in the 36-car field. Chase Elliott’s Chevy was elevated to the win.
Here’s how everybody’s taking what happened, and the way I see it.
NASCAR says the rule is the rule.
Good for you, NASCAR. So it is. You hunkered down to get the inspection done and announced the penalty as soon as you could. If you want to be part of the enormous American sports-betting landscape (and, of course, you do), there is no place for winks and nods now, in 2022.
Joe Gibbs Racing accepts the disqualifications without appeal, while giving the details of the tape strips — two each per car, 2 inches by 5.5 inches, 0.012 inches thick.
Good decision. An appeal was almost certain to be quashed, adding further embarrassment.
Hamlin, who had celebrated the victory with his young daughter and accepted the trophy and headed home before the inspection result negated their victory-lane joy, posts a wryly funny video indicating the trophy is available on eBay.
Maybe not your best possible look, Denny. But, then again, remorse is sure to look contrived. Might as well deliver some ironic wit. Your fans will eat it up. The haters will hate. Nobody was going to change sides anyway.
Busch, in protracted negotiations to determine whether he’ll return to drive for JGR in 2023 and who might sponsor him, says nothing. At least he says nothing your columnist has seen by the time he writes this.
Could have done much, much worse than keeping your head down, Kyle. This is no time for a tantrum, which you have been known to throw.
Elliott, his deadpan interview skills at their best, reckons he’s not interested in the trophy, via eBay or otherwise. It’s not the way anybody wants to win, he says, and he’ll decline to celebrate.
That’s you, Chase. That’s why you’ll continue your fan-voted Most Popular Driver streak. And, by the way, I see zero credibility among the social media trolls asserting that NASCAR conspired to give Elliott the win. This isn’t a good look for the racing organization, no matter who wins.
Before we close, a little history. The disqualifications are rare, but in case you had not heard, this was not the first time an inspection plucked victory from a driver.
Not the first time? Oh, this is so not the first time. It’s literally as old-school as possible. A driver getting a win pulled out from under him dates all the way back to June 19, 1949, the first-ever event in NASCAR’s Strictly Stock class, as the Cup Series was initially named, on a ¾-mile dirt track in Charlotte, N.C.
Glenn Dunaway took the checkered flag in his 1947 Ford that day, but Jim Roper, who crossed the finish line second in his ’49 Lincoln, was awarded the victory after the post-race inspection revealed an indiscretion in the kind of springs Dunaway was running.
Two more way-back-when instances involved Virginia drivers.
In December of 1955 (counted as part of the ’56 season) Norfolk’s Joe Weatherly outdueled Jim Reed to take the checkers in a 200-lapper on a paved half mile in West Palm Beach, Fla. But Weatherly’s Ford (camshaft) and Reed’s Chevy (valves) were less than legal. The win went to Herb Thomas.
The last time, until this week, that an inspection resulted in a Cup race winner’s disqualification, was In April of 1960 in Wilson, N.C.
Richmonder Emanuel Zervakis, having scored what would have been his first Cup win in a 200-lapper on Wilson’s half-mile dirt track, had the victory taken away when inspectors found his 1960 Chevy’s fuel capacity to be too great — by less than half a gallon.
The beneficiary was Weatherly, declared the winner in his ’60 Ford. Racing lore has it that Weatherly’s tip to inspectors led to their close scrutiny of Zervakis’ fuel capacity, and that Weatherly was certain Zervakis would be in violation because Weatherly had procured an identical tank from the same source.
Nicknamed “The Golden Greek,” Zervakis had an impact on stock car racing that glittered indeed. As a driver he would go on to win twice at Cup level in 1961 and finish third in that season’s championship race. After injuries suffered in a fiery crash at Southside Speedway near Richmond in 1964, he retired from driving,
Zervakis became an immensely successful short-track car owner and chassis builder, operated a major racing parts distribution business, consulted for teams at the highest level.
Last Sunday’s Hamlin-Busch disqualification and the subsequent interest in the history of such incidents have given Zervakis, who died in 2003, a few extra minutes of posthumous fame.
There will be no such afterglow for Hamlin or Busch or Joe Gibbs Racing or Toyota. They did a little something wrong. A very little something, it would seem, but wrong nevertheless.
They didn’t get away with it at the racetrack. There’s no honor in the demotion that ensued.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at
fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him onTwitter
@RandyLHallman.