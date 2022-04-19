Hallman: NASCAR needs to clean up its act to continue racing on dirt

The TV numbers are in, and they’re good. Looks like NASCAR will continue with dirt racing at Bristol.

For crying out loud, can you guys get it right next time?

For the second season in a row, Bristol Motor Speedway’s half-mile paved oval was covered with tons of clay, and NASCAR’s premier Cup Series took a shot at that kind of racing. Until last year’s outing, the Cup cars hadn’t churned dirt in earnest since 1970.

The race – a 250-lapper run on Easter Sunday night, a date that displeased more than a few fans – drew a telecast average of about 4 million viewers, peaking at a robust 4.5 million. Those are the best numbers since 2016 for Bristol’s spring race.

Like it or not, TV is the tail that wags this dog. So, an awful lot of people will be stunned if the track’s 2023 spring race isn’t Bristol-on-Dirt III. And the Easter night-time slot could become part of that budding tradition.

If we’re going to do that, NASCAR, could you please make sustained professional competition part of the tradition, too?

Look, I’m a sucker for nostalgia, and I like dirt racing when it’s done right. Virginia has a deep history of dirt-track competition.

The state has some great dirt-racing venues in operation – Wythe Raceway, Winchester Speedway, Virginia Motor Speedway, Natural Bridge Speedway, maybe others. I recommend going to any of those tracks to see races with cars designed for dirt, drivers at home on dirt.

But Bristol, with Cup cars and drivers on a temporary dirt surface? Not sure I’d say go, or even curtail your Easter observations to tune in. Not yet anyway.

Weather has a lot to do with Bristol-on-Dirt’s failings, for sure. Rain forced the 2021 race to be postponed a day and the surface was never ideal. This time around, intermittent rain was problematic again.

But weather can’t be blamed for all the event’s ills. Some of the problems were procedural. And some of the drivers, a pavement-savvy bunch, seemed lost on dirt.

The race was slowed by 14 caution periods that consumed 82 laps – that’s a third of the distance. More laps would have been run under caution except that the two stage breaks were treated as intermissions– no laps counted, no position changes – rather than as routine caution periods.

The race did have a “Hey Martha!” finish, an intense final 20 laps, but that was not enough to rescue the previous 230 laps.

To begin with, the track surface wasn’t ready when the green flag fluttered. After just 14 laps, NASCAR had to wave a caution flag because teams needed to un-cake the mud from their grills so air could reach their engines.

When the race cars returned to the track, still under caution, NASCAR had them run high on the track to pack the clay surface there. That should have been done before the race. Weren’t there enough of those heavy Crown Vic-style “packer cars” that dirt tracks keep on hand?

Kevin Harvick, who ran well but whose race ended when his Ford was collected in one of the crashes, has not been a fan of the dirt race on Easter. Never one to hold back when questioned, he was blunt when asked about the condition of the track at the start.

“We did a terrible job prepping the track … so we all look like a bunch of bozos coming in to pit because we don’t know how to prep the track,” he said.

He was also asked if there would be future races on the dirt at Bristol. Ever the realist, he added, “I guess the TV ratings will tell that. If the TV ratings are high, it’ll be great.”

Later, during a stage break that turned into a rain delay, some frontrunning drivers pitted while others stayed on the track, ostensibly to inherit the lead – and the win if the rain was persistent enough to end the night’s racing.

Confusion beset the telecast. Did the pit stops change the running order under the special intermission-not-caution procedure for the night? Were the drivers who stayed on the track actually leaders, or were the guys who had pitted still scored as running at the front, rather than at the back?

The commentators didn’t know. Drivers asked for comment said they were equally baffled.

Mike Joy, an accomplished sports car racer himself, has been calling races for five decades. He’s the leader in the Fox Sports booth. Neither Joy, nor color announcers Darrell Waltrip and Clint Bowyer were sure which driver was scored as the leader.

Joy, the master of improvisation when races get complicated, was lighthearted about the mystery. Then he got the needed answers from NASCAR. The guys who pitted would win if the rain persisted, but they’d be back in the pack if the race resumed, and the drivers who had not pitted would lead the restart.

Good for Joy. Bad for NASCAR with its special one-off rules that make the race seem like an exhibition event, a training-camp scrimmage.

Anyway, the race did get restarted, and it came down to a dramatic finish. Tyler Reddick, gunning for his first career Cup win, had his Chevrolet in front until Chase Briscoe caught up in the final turn. Briscoe gambled with a dive to the inside, lost control of his Ford and tapped Reddick. Both drivers went into a sideways slide.

Kyle Busch, whose Toyota had been four seconds behind the leaders, glided by to take the win, finishing just a third of a second ahead of a regrouping Reddick.

To his everlasting credit, Reddick accepted his share of the blame for the bump that sent him sideways and cost him the win. Had he driven better, Reddick said, nobody would have gotten close enough to make contact.

So this time he failed, but maybe Reddick will still get himself a Cup Series dirt-track victory.

The TV numbers are in, and as Harvick said, that’s what will decide the fate of Bristol-on-Dirt III – and maybe IV and V, etc.