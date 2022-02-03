Hallman: NASCAR opens the season Sunday in Los Angeles, a big gamble but one with historical precedent

Is it much of a surprise, then, that NASCAR was willing to lay the asphalt for a temporary quarter-mile track so it could hold a race in an iconic stadium in Los Angeles?

The Coliseum’s four-year run of Midget racing, 1945-48, was impressive – 32 events, average attendance nearly 18,000, according to Osmer. One race, he said, drew about 70,000 fans.

Among the drivers racing at the Coliseum were some of the best of that time. The biggest Coliseum winner was Sam Hanks, with six victories. Hanks, a WWII veteran, raced 13 times in the Indianapolis 500, winning the 1957 race and announcing his retirement in victory lane.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Hanks said to the cheering Indy crowd, “I’ve loved every minute I’ve been here, but this is my last one.”

Now comes NASCAR and its cast of stock car racers, cracking the lid on a season full of questions. The Clash on the quarter-mile Coliseum oval will be the first time since 1971 that the Cup Series has held a race on a track less than a half mile around.