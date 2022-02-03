Hallman: NASCAR opens the season Sunday in Los Angeles, a big gamble but one with historical precedent

Been there. Done that. Let’s do it again.
We’re talking about auto racing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
True, this Sunday’s Clash exhibition event is NASCAR’s first appearance at the historic football stadium. And, yes, the temporary quarter-mile paved track is new. But this is not the first time automobiles have raced at the site.
For a bit of history, time-travel back to the 1940s.
World War II is over. Auto racing, which had developed a following in Southern California before the war, is cranking up again. A growing city is full of people hungry for entertainment.
And there’s that stadium – built in 1926 – with 100,000 seats (trimmed to 77,500 now) and plenty of downtime available to make racing part of a nation’s post-war celebration.
Harold Osmer, historian of West Coast racing and author of the “Where They Raced” books, chronicled the four years of racing at the Coliseum in Midget cars. The Midgets were open-wheel racers, nimble and quick, suited for quarter-mile tracks tucked into football stadiums.
Other football stadiums around the country were staging auto races. Virginia was no exception. Historian Frank Buhrman, in a comprehensive look at racing in Richmond, notes that Richmond’s City Stadium hosted stock car events as early as 1941 and Midget races after WWII. Roanoke’s Victory Stadium was another football venue where auto races were staged.
In North Carolina, Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium – built in 1937 – is still in operation, having been shared by football and auto racing throughout its history.
Some fans have called out NASCAR for going to the trouble of building a new in-stadium track in Los Angeles when Bowman Gray was available in the heart of traditional stock car racing country.
For that matter, some critics ask, why move the Clash exhibition event at all? Why not keep it at Daytona International Speedway, where it has been since its debut in 1979, part of the buildup to the Daytona 500?
The answers are obvious, if not entirely satisfactory to those who are asking.
NASCAR wants to stimulate interest in as many major markets as possible, and Southern California ranks among the most fertile in terms of population, media and money. It’s the kind of market appreciated by television, a driving factor in decisions made for any pro sport in America.
And NASCAR, in the last few years, has shown a willingness to try things, take gambles. The sanctioning body has jumbled the schedule of its premier Cup Series, courted new markets, added road-course venues.
NASCAR brought in tons of clay to turn Bristol Motor Speedway into a temporary dirt track. There’s talk of concocting temporary big-city street courses to handle the Cup cars.
Is it much of a surprise, then, that NASCAR was willing to lay the asphalt for a temporary quarter-mile track so it could hold a race in an iconic stadium in Los Angeles?
The Coliseum’s four-year run of Midget racing, 1945-48, was impressive – 32 events, average attendance nearly 18,000, according to Osmer. One race, he said, drew about 70,000 fans.
Among the drivers racing at the Coliseum were some of the best of that time. The biggest Coliseum winner was Sam Hanks, with six victories. Hanks, a WWII veteran, raced 13 times in the Indianapolis 500, winning the 1957 race and announcing his retirement in victory lane.
“Ladies and gentlemen,” Hanks said to the cheering Indy crowd, “I’ve loved every minute I’ve been here, but this is my last one.”
Now comes NASCAR and its cast of stock car racers, cracking the lid on a season full of questions. The Clash on the quarter-mile Coliseum oval will be the first time since 1971 that the Cup Series has held a race on a track less than a half mile around.
The Cup Series has a new set of specifications for its cars this season, and though there has been extensive testing to sort out the horsepower and aerodynamic packages for the cars, the Clash will be the first time the drivers have raced in the new cars.
Some critics expect the tight track, with almost no banking in the turns, will make passing so difficult that the Clash will be lap after lap of follow-the-leader circling. Other naysayers predict the event will devolve into a demolition derby.
If the race does become a crashfest, it won’t be any worse than some recent Clashes on the 2.5-mile Daytona track, where far higher speeds make car-to-car contact more likely to cause a severe wreck and end a driver’s day.
For example, in 2019, only six of the 18 Clash starters were still running at the finish, and those six were pretty banged up. Winner Erik Jones’ Toyota, duct tape holding its nose together, got a draft assist from Denny Hamlin in his crash-mangled car. The two of them might have wrecked each other as they approached the finish had they not both been members of the Joe Gibbs Racing team.
So, sure, why not hold this exhibition event on a quarter-mile track?
Let the drivers – 23 of them in the main event, to be trimmed from an entry list of 36 by heat races and a last-chance qualifier – show the world who can handle competition on the tightest track the Cup Series has visited in more than half a century.
Maybe they’ll learn something about racing.
Maybe we’ll learn something about themselves.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.