Hallman: NASCAR the big winner in LA showcase

They came, they saw, they cornered.

And NASCAR also conquered, just to wrap up that Latin 101 trio.

America’s stock car racing behemoth downsized to fit its annual season-preview exhibition race, The Clash, into the Los Angeles Coliseum last Sunday. There were plenty of naysayers before the race. They naysaid the cars wouldn’t function on the tight corners of a quarter-mile track around a football field.

And even if the cars did get through the turns, the criticism went, the track – a temporary asphalt oval built for this event – would be so tight that the Cup Series cars would do little more than follow one another single file.

Guess what. None of that happened.

The Cup Chevrolets, Fords and Toyotas – a different version this season with a new set of specs – were plenty nimble. They negotiated the corners boldly. The drivers found ways to pass each other. They pushed and shoved each other at times. Already, rivalries are simmering.

Driver after driver noted that the Next Gen car, as the new version is known, has a tighter turning radius than the previous model. It was fun, the drivers said, to get after each other on a track shorter than anything the Cup Series has run since 1971, after which NASCAR decided it was too big-time to race on any speedway under a half-mile.

Sunday’s Clash – moved across the country from Daytona Beach where it had been held every year since its inception in 1979 – proved that “big-time” is an adjective tied not to the size of the track but to the impact of the event.

This event – hyped for months and linked lovingly to the history of a venue that has been home to major events for nearly a century – gave NASCAR what it wanted. The Clash delivered positive buzz and a big crowd in a market where every pro sport wants a foothold.

The stadium, with about 60,000 seats available after the lower rows were covered, filled slowly during the heat races that trimmed the field from 36 entries to 23 starters for the main event. By the time the green flag waved for the 150-lap feature, an estimated 50,000 had comfortably filled the place.

Rapper Pit Bull, who is also a Cup Series team owner, performed before the race. Rapper Ice Cube took to the stage at one end of the stadium during a “halftime” imposed on the main event.

Rap music, whatever else it is, is not the stereotype soundtrack for a NASCAR outing – which is precisely why NASCAR invited the two to perform. This race wasn’t packaged for the sport’s grumpy old guard.

It was packaged instead for a different, younger fan. It was aimed to draw a crowd in a city dripping with entertainment options. It worked pretty well.

And the race posted a TV number that had to make NASCAR officials smile – nearly 4.3 million viewers. That the most since 2016 for the Clash, and way ahead of the last two Clash telecasts – 2.5 million viewers in 2020, 1.6 million last year.

There are factors that skew those comparisons. For instance, the race was on Fox network TV this year, not its FS1 sports arm. Even so, the big increase in viewers was impressive on a day when the race was up against NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, pro golf at Pebble Beach on CBS, and the NFL’s Pro Bowl coverage on ABC.

The success, in terms of both the racing itself and the audience drawn, could signal a new era in NASCAR racing. The sport is no longer limited to purpose-built speedways. It can be taken anywhere there’s a stadium it can fit.

Ben Kennedy, a member of the France-Kennedy family that calls the shots for NASCAR, is the organization’s senior vice president of strategy and innovation. He steered the sanctioning body to its Coliseum Clash.

Kennedy has indicated that this year’s Clash was a pilot program. Now he can contemplate a return to the Coliseum. And he can ponder races in stadiums around the country and around the world.

Reporter Jordan Bianchi, writing for The Athletic, reported that there have already been talks about bringing a similar race to New York City. That’s a market NASCAR has long wished to crack. Would the owners of Yankee Stadium let that hallowed field temporarily be covered in asphalt for a stock car race?

A baseball park could yield a fascinating egg-shaped oval, with the drivers sustaining higher speeds as they made the turn around the outfield, then late-braking each other to attempt a pass at the home-plate turn.

How about Wembley Stadium outside London? Could some of the Olympic stadiums built in recent decades host NASCAR’s show? Would such events always have to be an exhibition? Is there a way to stage a points race on a temporary quarter-mile track?