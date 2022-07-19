Hallman: NASCAR's era of change continues on to streets of Chicago

NASCAR’s era of change continued this week with the announcement that, as expected, the 2023 schedule will include a race on a street course in Chicago.

With city officials and assorted luminaries on hand, the stock car racing series confirmed what had been perhaps its worst-kept secret in decades.

Talked about for months as a likelihood, the race was reported as a go by The Athletic, reliable as usual, earlier this month. A comment from driver Bubba Wallace extolling the event had been posted online, then taken down.

By the time official word came that the sanctioning body would hold a presser in Chicago Tuesday, most of those who follow the series closely were drumming their fingers.

The Cup Series race, first ever on a street course for NASCAR’s top tour, is set for July 2 next year. It will share the weekend with the IMSA, a road-racing sanctioning body also owned and operated by NASCAR.

The proposed 2.2-mile course is a skewed figure eight with 12 turns, seven of them right angles. It runs through well-known parts of the city — along Lake Michigan, around Grant Park, swinging by Soldier Field, where the Chicago Bears play.

Besides the most obvious break from past practice — the willingness to venture onto a street course — this race is emblematic of a whole new approach that NASCAR takes toward its schedule.

Once just short of death and taxes in terms of predictability, the NASCAR schedule is now downright mercurial.

Races that have been decades-long Cup-schedule fixtures get plopped into different slots. Daytona Speedway’s second race has been moved from Independence Day weekend to late August. Richmond Raceway this year relinquishes its weekend-after-Labor-Day slot, a tradition dating back to the 1960s, for a mid-August race.

More road courses have appeared on the schedule, and NASCAR has reached deep into its past for events — a dirt-surface points race on the Bristol half mile, an exhibition event on a quarter-mile stadium track built inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Meanwhile, some tracks disappear from the Cup Series itinerary. Old familiar faces like the tracks in Rockingham and Wilkesboro, N.C., are long gone.

Likewise, NASCAR’s previous effort to charm the Chicago sporting populace — Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., about 45 miles to the southwest from the downtown street course — has been abandoned by the Cup Series after once-a-year stops from 2001 through 2019.

Wallace, the Cup Series’ only Black full-time driver, was on hand as part of the presenting panel at Tuesday’s Chicago media event. He reckoned the in-city venue will help the sport continue to broaden its appeal.

The next Bubba Wallace, he said, could be “sitting in the stands, just like I was, and say, ‘Hey, I want to do this someday. And I want to be better.’

“And I’m going to tell ‘em, ‘Good luck.’”

Speaking of Wallace, he had perhaps his best all-around race of the year last Sunday on the one-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway, finishing third behind Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott.

Bell’s victory made him the 14th different Cup Series winning driver this season and added fuel to the notion that 2022 could produce more than 16 regular-season winners.

If that happens, at least one winner will be crowded out of the 16-driver playoffs.

The New Hampshire race was the 20th of the season, leaving six more events before the 10-race playoff run begins.

Among those yet to make it to victory lane but showing potential to do so are Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brad Keselowski.

In some seasons, a potential-winners list like that might have seemed too generous, but not in 2022. NASCAR’s Next Gen car, introduced this year, has given some teams a better footing, thanks to rules designed to blunt the advantages that accrue to big-budget teams.

So it is that upcoming races could be the place to win for a driver who likes the track rather than a team that can outspend the others.

For instance, at Pocono Raceway, the one-of-a-kind triangular track where the Cup cars race this coming Sunday, Harvick’s 15 top-five finishes put him at the top of that category. He has won there in the past, as have Blaney, Keselowski and Truex.

When the tour comes to Richmond Raceway for its Aug. 14 race, Truex has to be among the favorites, having won three of the last six Cup races there. Harvick has three wins and 16 top-five finishes, Keselowski two wins and six top-five finishes.

Those are the drivers most likely to shoulder their way into the playoffs with a win — and shoulder somebody else out.

In a year marked by all manner of change, that list of potential winners-still-to-come could be far too limited.