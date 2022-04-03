Hallman: NASCAR's Next Gen car delivers in its first short-track test

At race after NASCAR Cup Series race in 2022, an undercurrent swirls.

Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway was no exception. Besides the usual questions — who would win, who would crash, who would be angry, whose luck would run afoul — there was another. It was about NASCAR’s new and radically different Next Gen race car. Would it work?

In a word, yes — if you were paying attention. This was not always a visually compelling race with contenders always side by side. Rather, the race hinged on long-range strategy — when and how often to change tires.

In the closing laps, when it came time to make the moves that had to be made, the cars were capable. Denny Hamlin stormed from 15 seconds adrift to pick off the leader with five to go.

Some background.

Next Gen is Brandon Thomas’ baby. Thomas grew up in Tennessee and, as he tells it, managed to extract a mechanical engineering degree from Virginia Tech in 1997.

From there he found his way into auto racing, a sport for which he had an affinity. He engineered cars with open wheels and cars with fenders, cars that ran ovals and cars that twisted through road courses.

Collaborating with peers from the U.S. and Europe, Thomas has worked for teams owned and operated by some of the sport’s greatest figures, among them Dan Gurney, Richard Childress, Roger Penske, Joe Gibbs.

In 2019, with NASCAR’s premier Cup Series widely perceived to have grown stale, the sanctioning body wanted a new car to enliven the sport. Thomas’ range of experience and his eclectic connections made him an obvious choice to head a project.

Drivers and mechanics say they have to understand the new car and forget the way the previous car behaved. To the casual fan it may look much the same, but the new car is a different beast under its skin. For that matter, even the skin is different — more resilient, eliminating tire-rubbing dents that run a team’s race.

Designed to cut costs by requiring teams get identical chassis and many other parts from a common source, the new car emphasizes driver talent, and improves the ability of trailing cars to approach and pass.

At six tracks — including a 2.5-mile superspeedway, a road course, a mix of mid-sized ovals — the clear consensus was that the car worked. Then came the ¾-mile D-shaped Richmond Raceway — the first track under a mile in length on the 2022 points-race schedule.

NASCAR tested Next Gen twice at Richmond in different stages of development. Thomas was eager to see how a full field of cars would behave at Richmond on Sunday.

“Short tracks are a different proposition,” he said a few days before the Richmond race. “That’s an area that’s difficult to know what to expect.”

He watched yesterday’s race from home in North Carolina, and he liked what he saw.

“I thought it was a good race,” he said. “It was a traditional strategy race for Richmond, and by the end you had four cars pretty close, fighting to win.

“The leader knew the others were gonna run him down,” Thomas said, “and we all just wanted to see if the trailing cars could get by when they caught him.”

One more thing. Next Gen has had a serious recurring problem that has frustrated Thomas. Race after race, wheels have come off one or two cars. That’s even though the penalty is steep — multiple crew members slapped with four-race suspensions.

It nearly happened again at Richmond. Bubba Wallace, whose car lost a wheel just last week, had to make an extra stop at Richmond because one of his wheels was loose.

By the end of the race, Thomas said, his Next Gen project team at Richmond Raceway had already sent him photos of Wallace’s problem wheel.

Why so careful? An unattached wheel struck by another car can become a deadly missile. It’s extremely rare, but it has happened.

Next Gen wheels are bolted on with a single, centered lug nut — instead of five smaller ones. With the previous car, teams had sometimes settled for two or three tight lug nuts.

Thomas wanted to make one thing clear — the loose wheels are not a design problem.

“The reality may sound very harsh,” he said. “We have run thousands of miles of testing with no wheels coming off. We’re talking about 50,000 to 60,000 miles. … It boils down to getting them on correctly.