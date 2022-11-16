Hallman: NASCAR's top priority for 2023: Fix the car

Fix it. Fix the car.

That’s what counts the most, NASCAR. The Next Gen race car you introduced this year needs work that will make it safer for the beginning of the 2023 season — February’s Daytona 500.

To give you full credit, you have been working on the car, bringing NASCAR’s modern-day testing and technology to bear in order to tweak this car and render it kinder to its driver.

Kinder than the car was to veteran driver Kurt Busch, who missed the season’s final 16 races and might not compete again since suffering concussion-like symptoms following what appeared to be a routine back-bumper thump to the wall.

Kinder than the car was to Alex Bowman, 29, who missed five races with concussion-like symptoms after he appeared to do little more than tap the wall with his back bumper.

Kinder than the car was to Tyler Reddick, who wisely sidelined himself for most of one race when his head told him he should stop.

Kinder than cars have been to drivers who climbed from their wrecked cars shaking their heads and moaning in pain, often after bang-ups no more dramatic than those that stock car racing fans have grown used to in recent years.

So, what has been wrong with this new car? I asked Chase Briscoe that question in September. Like so many other drivers, Briscoe — who made the 16-driver playoff field and advanced to the round of eight — said the difference between the Next Gen car and the previous model was clear.

Rather than big-crash incidents, he said, problems have arisen from lesser contact.

“I would say the two hardest impacts I’ve had were, you know, barely backing into the wall at maybe 30 miles an hour at the end of a spinout, and then somebody checked up in front of me and I hit ‘em in the back bumper.

“Those,” he said, “were probably, honestly, the two hardest hits I’ve taken. Ever. In my career.”

We’re not talking about a brief career. Briscoe, 29, has been racing since he was 13. He’s raced in a variety of professional series as he worked his way to NASCAR’s top-level Cup Series. He owns a World of Outlaws sprint car racing team. So, he races a lot, sometimes in rough-and-tumble series.

This year’s Cup Series car has hurt him the worst.

The pre-2022 Cup car “had more give to it,” Briscoe said. “This car just feels a little more rigid whenever you hit stuff.”

And he’s not talking about hitting stuff in a dramatic crash, such as the one that chewed up Briscoe’s Ford at Talladega Superspeedway in April.

“The Talladega wreck probably looked like, I would say, the second-worst crash of my career,” he said. “And you know, I got out fine. It didn’t hurt me or anything.

“But right before that wreck was when [Ryan] Blaney checked up in front of me and I hit him in the back bumper — and that was the hardest hit I think I’ve ever taken in anything.”

Briscoe said Blaney later agreed “that’s the hardest hit he’s taken. I mean, bumper to bumper just checking up for a wreck. There’s no give.

“I mean… it hurt. I mean it made me dizzy before we even start crashing.”

Two weekends ago at the Cup Series season’s final event, NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell fielded questions about the safety issues Briscoe and other drivers have raised.

He said safety was the chief priority in the design of the Next Gen car and that NASCAR has undertaken “more testing than at any time in our history” to get the car right.

The first thing the car has to do, he said, is “protect for the catastrophic.” That is, keeping the car’s cockpit from getting crushed or intruded upon.

“What we’re learning,” he said, “is those smaller hits — which we’ve never seen before in terms of the car that we’ve raced — are the ones we’ve really got to concentrate on… even a bump on a restart.”

Besides changes to the front and rear clips of the cars to allow them to absorb more impact, O’Donnell said, NASCAR and the teams are looking for ways to better cushion the drivers.

O’Donnell said drivers’ helmets, the energy-absorbing foam around those helmets and the way the seats are fitted can all make a difference.

Even though he had suffered head-rattling impacts in what would have been negligible contact in previous Cup Series cars, Briscoe said testing changes before they are introduced is critical.

“You can’t just do something quick and not validate it,” he said. “Make sure it is the right thing. Make sure you’re doing it the right way.”

NASCAR, he said, is “trying to use every resource we have, to do it as quick as possible — but not too quick.

“Our track record with safety has honestly been pretty good over the course of the last 20 years,” Briscoe said.

NASCAR, you can keep that streak going. You can justify Chase Briscoe’s confidence. Fix the car.

Happy holidays. See you at Daytona.