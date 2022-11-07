Hallman: News of Coy Gibbs' death casts a somber shadow on NASCAR finale

On a day that veered away from on-track competition and toward the bonds that unite the NASCAR community, Joey Logano laid claim to the sport’s biggest prize.

Logano drove his Ford to a dominant victory in Sunday’s Cup Series season finale, leaving the other three remaining championship contenders behind.

His race was the kind of flawless driver-and-team finale for which NASCAR’s playoff format is designed, and his victory will be remembered that way as long as stock car racing championships are won and lost.

On this day, however, the champion’s exuberance shared emotional space with sobering news – the death of another champion team’s family member.

Only a few minutes before the start of the race at Phoenix Raceway, word came of the overnight death of 49-year-old Coy Gibbs, son of 81-year-old team owner Joe Gibbs and father of four, including Ty Gibbs, the young driver who only the day before won the second-tier Xfinity Series championship.

Tears were shed during the brilliant trumpeting of the Star-Spangled Banner. NBC’s race broadcast team members knew Coy, who was a co-owner of his family’s racing organization. They did their best to convey their own shocked grief, as well as the impact felt by the Gibbs family and team – including Christopher Bell, one of the four drivers contending for the title.

Then it was time to race. The four championship-eligible drivers – Bell, Logano, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott – strapped in along with 32 other drivers and took the green flag for the final time in 2022.

Once the race was underway, Logano was in control. Having qualified fastest, he led the field to the green flag. Overall, he was in front for 187 of the event’s 312 laps. The first time he lost the lead was during a caution period when he took four fresh tires on a pit stop while one team took just two and another didn’t pit at all.

On the restart, the lead pack fanned out and Logano found space in the center of a five-wide onslaught through the first turn. He had cleared the other four by the time the field straightened out of the backstretch. Point made.

Besides leading the race most of the way, including the final 30 laps, Logano stayed ahead of the other three championship-eligible drivers for all but a single lap.

While Logano cruised, the other three had their problems. Elliot spun and tagged the inside barrier after crossing fenders with Chastain. Bell and Chastain both had slow pit stops when tire changers had trouble.

Maybe one or more of the contending trio could have made a run at Logano if everything had gone well. In the closing laps Chastain’s Chevrolet was marginally faster. But Chastain couldn’t sustain that advantage enough to threaten. He finished third behind Logano and Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney.

This was Logano’s 31st career win, his fourth this season. The 2022 championship is the second in the 32-year-old’s 14 full seasons of Cup Series racing. Both of those titles – this year and 2018 – have come since he signed up to drive for super-owner Roger Penske in 2013.

And, in the way so many NASCAR lives are woven together, Logano’s career includes a chapter in the history of the Gibbs racing operation.

Joe Gibbs and his two sons, J.D. and Coy – both of whom have died – latched onto Logano in 2008. Still a teenager, Logano was a New England phenom so successful in lower-ranked racing series, that he had been tagged with the nickname “Sliced Bread,” as in the best thing since.

The Gibbs-Logano partnership lasted through the 2012 season. It began with the teen superstar setting NASCAR youngest-ever-winner records in multiple series, including the top Cup series.

But that propitious start fizzled. Logano won just two Cup races in four full seasons for Gibbs, and some observers wondered if he was good enough to deserve Penske’s decision to pick him up when Gibbs let him go.

Logano has validated Penske’s decision spectacularly. He has won in every Cup season with Penske, as many six victories in 2015. And now, in a year in which NASCAR introduced a radically different car and rules that made it easier for more teams to contend for victory, Logano mastered the challenge and won four times including the race that mattered most.

The fresh-faced kid behind the wheel is all grown up now, husband of childhood sweetheart Brittany Baca, father of three. On the track, he’s considered an old hand. Of the four drivers who made it through the playoff eliminations, he is the oldest – Larson is 30, Bell 27, Elliott 26.

Logano has learned how hard it is for a driver to do what it takes to have a chance to win a championship – and then to close the deal in the season finale.

His jubilation after the race overflowed. He praised his team profusely. He spoke of how much his family’s joy means as he held his oldest child, four-year-old Hudson, in his arms.

And, too, he interrupted his own celebration to reflect momentarily upon the day’s deep sadness – the death of Coy Gibbs, who had dabbled as a driver in half a dozen minor series himself, and who had been a crucial figure with the team that first brought Logano to the top of the sport. The new champion’s grief showed – not for long, but unmistakably.