Hallman: Power teams return NASCAR to the old normal

The season started with a surprise winner, then a run of outcomes that may have raised a few eyebrows — but NASCAR has settled down, back to being the Cup Series we expect.
Last Sunday’s event at Phoenix Raceway, the fifth of the year, demonstrated again the dominance of four powerhouse multicar teams — the four Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas, the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets, and the combined seven Fords of Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing.
At Phoenix, the Gibbs team’s Martin Truex Jr. took the victory, charging to the front late and outrunning Penske’s Joey Logano.
It wasn’t just the one-two finish that underscored the grip that the super teams have on the series. Positions 1-11 were all cars from the Big Four.
That’s what we can expect for 2021. Those four teams, with 15 of the starters in the Cup Series’ 40-car lineups, are going to win most of the races. We’ll probably see a sprinkling of winners from second-tier teams such as Richard Childress Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing or Roush Fenway Racing.
And it’s possible that good fortune could produce another refreshing surprise like Michael McDowell’s win in the season-opening Daytona 500, driving for one of the tour’s moderately funded teams.
Even McDowell’s victory, exhilarating as it was, couldn’t be seen as a harbinger of change. After all, his win came at Daytona — one of the circuit’s two superspeedways famous for an aerodynamic draft that keeps lesser cars in the lead pack, and for occasionally bestowing a win on such a car.
In the 500, McDowell’s Ford was one of those cars. Having driven well the whole way, he was riding in a pack with the big boys as the last lap began.
Then came the journeyman racer’s moment of good fortune, a miscue by the front-running pair of Penske drivers — Logano and Brad Keselowski. The two of them crashed, opening McDowell’s path to his first career Cup Series victory in 358 starts.
After the 500 came the season’s second race, this one on Daytona’s road course. It yielded another first-time winner, 26-year-old Christopher Bell.
Two Cup races, two Cup first-timers — but Bell is driving a Gibbs Toyota this year, so his victorious drive, though impressive, was one for the super teams.
Likewise the result of the season’s third race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Winner William Byron, 23, had one previous victory. He wasn’t exactly a favorite, but he’s out of the Hendrick stable and anybody who drives for that team is expected to win once in a while.
So, when the next race, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, was won by Byron’s Hendrick teammate, Kyle Larson, that wasn’t much of a surprise either. Larson, 28, is in his first season with Hendrick. The victory was the seventh in his career.
That race was another near miss for Team Penske, with Keselowski taking second place.
Then came Phoenix — the Truex win for Gibbs, Logano’s second-place finish for Penske and the super teams sweeping the top 11 finishing positions.
There you have it. One fairy tale victory at Daytona for a longtime also-ran, two wins for Gibbs, two for Hendrick, Penske coming close. The only one of the top four teams that hasn’t looked quite ready to win this year is the Stewart-Haas outfit.
Practically speaking, Stewart-Haas is a one-driver show. Kevin Harvick led the series with nine wins in 2020 — the other three Stewart-Haas drivers combined for one victory. This year, Harvick’s Ford seems a beat slow, with a finish-position sequence of 4-6-5-20-6. Remarkably, even when he stumbled to 20th place at Las Vegas, he had the best finish of the team’s four Fords.
It’s way too early to assume Harvick, 45, has lost his touch. This could be just another slow start. His nine-win 2020 season began with just one victory in his first 11 races.
The early-season shutout for Harvick and all the Fords might end in Sunday’s race at the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ford is looking for its fifth straight Cup win there and 34th all-time. Harvick and Keselowski have alternated wins in the past four Atlanta events — Keselowski in 2017 and 2019, Harvick in 2018 and last year.
The season’s opening five races have brought up other questions.
At the Gibbs compound, the focus is on Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.
Hamlin has been consistently fast, led more laps than anybody but Logano. But can the 40-year-old driver from Virginia regain the form that resulted in seven wins last season?
And what about Kyle Busch? He’s a prolific winner, but what has he done for us lately? Busch found victory lane only once in 2020. This year he is winless and hasn’t looked as though he’s about to regain form. He has a new crew chief — can they find the winning chemistry?
At Hendrick’s operation, the most interesting question may be who’s the alpha dog, Larson or Chase Elliott, the Cup Series defending champion and most popular driver? And will Larson leave the rest of the field eating his clods when the tour runs on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway?
At Penske, can Ryan Blaney step up to the success level of teammates Logano and Keselowski? Blaney has only a single win in each of his three seasons since he joined the Penske varsity.
Those are the big questions, and all of them are about drivers for Stewart-Haas, Penske, Hendrick and Gibbs. A sure sign NASCAR is back in its usual groove.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.