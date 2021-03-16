Hallman: Power teams return NASCAR to the old normal

The season started with a surprise winner, then a run of outcomes that may have raised a few eyebrows — but NASCAR has settled down, back to being the Cup Series we expect.

Last Sunday’s event at Phoenix Raceway, the fifth of the year, demonstrated again the dominance of four powerhouse multicar teams — the four Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas, the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets, and the combined seven Fords of Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing.

At Phoenix, the Gibbs team’s Martin Truex Jr. took the victory, charging to the front late and outrunning Penske’s Joey Logano.

It wasn’t just the one-two finish that underscored the grip that the super teams have on the series. Positions 1-11 were all cars from the Big Four.

That’s what we can expect for 2021. Those four teams, with 15 of the starters in the Cup Series’ 40-car lineups, are going to win most of the races. We’ll probably see a sprinkling of winners from second-tier teams such as Richard Childress Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing or Roush Fenway Racing.

And it’s possible that good fortune could produce another refreshing surprise like Michael McDowell’s win in the season-opening Daytona 500, driving for one of the tour’s moderately funded teams.