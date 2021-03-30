Hallman: Racing on dirt was success but could be tidied up

It was a good call, saving the race from descending into a debacle. Apparently, the change had been contemplated by NASCAR prior to the race — something officials should have made public.

Another change — this one made in advance — was to eliminate the need for super-fast pit work. Reluctant to have cars hustled on a dust-covered pit road, NASCAR gave teams a set time to service the car and the field returned to the track in the same order it had entered the pits.

On the one hand, that eliminated a traditional part of the competition. On the other, it meant the race would be decided on the track, not by a quick tire change.

The single-file restarts mitigated the visibility problems but didn’t end them. Some dirt-racing experts say a night race would be an improvement — more moisture in the air, typically, and no sun’s rays refracting in the floating dust.

Some fans in the stands were also taken aback by the thickness of the rising dust, making it tough to see what was going on and leaving them with their own brown coating, just like the cars. Perhaps NASCAR can improve on that, but don’t expect the dust to disappear.