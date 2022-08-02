Hallman: Richmond Raceway president Waran is a listener, and that matters as much as anything

Anyone who drives a race car in earnest learns there are times when winning demands a risk be taken. The turn looms. The driver alters the line, brakes later, shifts gears in a different rhythm, and then calls on a reserve of sangfroid to – Make. This. Work.

Meet Richmond Raceway’s new track president, Lori Collier Waran.

She is not NASCAR’s first female track president, but she’s the first woman in the five decades seen as the sport’s modern era to assume the reins at a speedway without a significant background in the sport.

She comes to stock car racing’s elite level from a long career as a Richmond-area media executive – notably as publisher of Style Weekly and associate publisher of Virginia Business Magazine + Media.

Waran stepped into the president’s office at the venerable track on July 11. Staring her in the face is her first race weekend on Aug. 13-14.

That is one demanding turn. Waran has to assess the risk as she hurtles toward it. Enough, already, with the metaphor. Listen to what she said about her new job.

“I know there are a lot of people scratching their heads and saying, ’Well, she doesn’t have sports background,’ but I do believe there is a lot of synergy between what I’ve done in the past and how I can add to what they’ve been doing for the future,” she said.

Waran pointed out that Style Weekly, while it didn’t match Richmond Raceway’s 76-year history, had its own cherished legacy when she took the helm in 2007.

She took care of that tradition and built on it, in part through festivals, such as the annual “Hogtober” event on Church Hill, that engaged the community and gained prestige, eventually drawing nearly 10,000 participants.

“It’s not 40,000-people events,” she said, noting that previous track president Dennis Bickmeier – who left earlier this year to lead Henrico County’s new sports and entertainment authority — and NASCAR “have done an incredible job of building a great foundation. So now I get to come and build upon that.

“I’m trying to walk every inch of this place … trying to see every floor, every suite, every toilet stall,” she added, “but there’s a lot of acres here. It’s going to take time, but we’ll get there.”

During the coming race weekend – a Truck Series night race on Aug. 13 and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series race on the afternoon of Aug. 14 – Waran said, “I want to be out in the campgrounds. I want to be with the fans. None of us are going to be here if they’re not here.

“That sounds overly simplistic, I understand, but we’re not going to grow … if not for them. I want to be talking to them. I want to hear from them. They have a lot of ideas. They have a lot of opinions, and that’s good. Some folks say that with an eye roll; I don’t.

“I think it’s great that they have that much passion. When the passion goes away from our fans, we need to worry.”

Waran said that at the risk of sounding trite, her vision for the track is “to have people leave happier than when they came. … If we can simply have people leave happier than when they came … they’re going to want to come back. And they’re going to want to talk about it. They’re going to want to share it on social media. They’re going to want to bring their family back. They might want to go to another racetrack.”

Her determination to connect with fans, old and new, has a familiar ring at Richmond Raceway. “Fan-friendly“ was the mantra for both Bickmeier, who led the track from 2011 through this year’s spring race, and Paul Sawyer, who was the track’s first president and who guided its transformation from an old-timey fairgrounds half-mile to its modern-day ¾-mile configuration.

Waran said Bickmeier left a letter in the raceway president’s office desk, addressed to the track’s next president.

“I won’t share the contents,” she said, “but it was really inspired, really kind. And not surprising, based on the kind of human he is.”

Waran said she didn’t seek the stock car racing job until Tim Clark, a NASCAR vice president and her friend since they were first-graders together in Hanover County, suggested it to her.

The suggestion sparked her interest, and soon she was on her way to Daytona Beach, Fla., NASCAR’s home base, for interviews. Lots of interviews.

“I think it was 14 or 15 different interviews in one day,” Waran said,

Among those Waran talked with were NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France, executive vice chair Lesa France Kennedy, senior vice president Ben Kennedy, president Steve Phelps, COO Steve O’Donnell and senior vice president and chief track properties officer Chip Wile.

“I was scared out of my mind going into it,” Waran said. “But everybody was so welcoming and warm. I walked away and got on a plane that night and thought, ‘I really, really want this. If everybody is like everyone I met, then this is the place for me.’”

The feeling was mutual. Clay Campbell, NASCAR Mid-Atlantic region president and president of Martinsville Speedway, said the Richmond opening drew “substantial interest,” but “Lori was far and away the best candidate to lead Richmond Raceway’s future.”

Wile echoed Campbell.

“From the moment I met Lori, I knew she had what it takes to be a successful track president,” Wile said. “She has a passion for people, presence, confidence and incredible business acumen. Her deep-rooted local business relationships are going to help take Richmond Raceway to the next level. In her first three weeks, she has already made an impact on the business, and I am excited to see her strategic vision for the property come to life.”

So, although there must be “a lot of people scratching their heads,” as Waran put it, there has been no head-scratching at NASCAR’s top level.

Locally, two who have long followed Waran’s career have no misgivings about her new venture.

Lorna Wyckoff, founding mother of Style Weekly, said Waran “connects so easily with people. Lori is warm, smart, non-confrontational.”

Wyckoff said Waran can add to the track’s success because “she is a woman who is capable of rising to the occasion. She will take the job as a challenge rather than be intimidated by it.”

Finally, let’s hear from Toni McCracken, who worked for Waran for more than 15 years at Style Weekly and Virginia Business, where she’s an account executive.

McCracken, incidentally, has a special interest in Waran’s ability to run a racetrack. McCracken is the niece of the late Ernest Lloyd “Sonny” Hutchins, one of Richmond’s all-time great short-track racing stars. McCracken had a close relationship with her uncle and grew up watching him race at tracks like Southside Speedway and the old fairgrounds half-mile.

Asked what sort of boss Waran is, McCracken didn’t hesitate. “Great,” she said. “Lori’s a great boss. She listens.”

“She wants to know what you think, the ideas you have,” McCracken went on. “And once she knows you can do what she needs, she leaves you alone to do it.”

A track president who listens – to those who work for her and to the fans for whom she works.

From this seat in the grandstand, Waran looks like a racer who has what it takes to make that tough, tough turn.