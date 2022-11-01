Hallman: Ross Chastain’s Martinsville Move is a moment to be celebrated

Calm down.

That’s what I told myself. If you’re going to write a midweek column about NASCAR, you’ll need to look ahead, consider the championship prospects of the four eligible drivers in the final race.

Just calm yourself, I thought, about Ross Chastain’s be-one-with-the-wall maneuver to pass five drivers in the final quarter lap of a 500-lap race and burst into the sport’s final four.

That’s what I told myself. But two days later as I write the column, I have not calmed down.

I keep seeing that move in my mind. I dial up replays to confirm my memory. I tweet and email and talk about that move. It amazes me. I don’t think it’s going to stop amazing me.

Thank you, Mr. Chastain.

With only a few hundred yards remaining in the 250-mile event on the Martinsville Speedway’s almost flat, elongated half-mile oval, Chastain’s chances to make the final four were cooked. He was running five spots behind Denny Hamlin’s Toyota. To get the points he needed to bump Hamlin out of the championship-eligible quartet for the season’s final race, Chastain had to be no more than three positions back of Hamlin.

In what Chastain’s crew chief must have thought was a hopeless final message of the event, he radioed matter-of-factly, “Yeah, gotta get ‘em. Need two.” Chastain wasn’t close enough to pass even one of the cars ahead, let alone two, in conventional fashion.

But Chastain – remembering, of all things, a move he had made work as a kid playing a video game – did not limit himself to the conventional. Instead, he laid the right side of his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet against the outside wall as he sailed into turn three and, using that wall to keep his car from spinning out, never lifted his right foot from the accelerator.

As the other drivers were doing the things that smart, skilled race drivers do – finding the best groove, maybe tapping a rival’s fender, applying the brakes, husbanding tire tread one last time as they negotiated their final arc through turns three and four – Chastain flew by in a blur to their right.

It was as though Chastain’s Chevy, and only his Chevy, was on fast-forward. His hood flaps waved in what looked like bewildered protest. The car’s right side flattened against the wall and its tires left a black smear over the painted-on word “Martinsville.”

Chastain passed not just two, but five cars – Chase Briscoe’s Chevy, Bubba Wallace’s Toyota, William Byron’s Chevy, Joey Logano’s Ford and, finally, in a symbolic flair, Hamlin’s Toyota.

Chase Elliott, who already had enough points to lock him into the final four, entered the last lap running directly behind Chastain. As Chastain took to the wall and shot forward, Elliott’s radio transmission was simple: “What in the hell?”

As Chastain whipped by him, Briscoe’s radio crackled, “Oh my God, coming to the checkered flag I can’t believe what I just saw.”

Hamlin, after the race, was gracious. He praised his team for preparing a car that led more laps than any other in this race, noted that he and Chastain had raced each other fiercely but fairly at times during the 500 laps.

Asked about Chastain’s go-for-broke move that denied him a shot at the championship, Hamlin smiled ruefully and said, “I certainly didn’t expect it – but, you know, well-executed.”

Past and present NASCAR drivers, and some from other series, expressed wonder. Former driver Rick Mast tweeted: “Never seen anything like it. Always wondered if it would work, so either I figured it wouldn’t or didn’t have enough [guts].” Kevin Harvick, a two-time winner this season, tweeted: “Like the move or not very few have [the] guts to do WHATEVER it takes in the moment. Some talk and some actually do it. #EPIC"

The praise was not unanimous. Kyle Larson, for example, said the move was “embarrassing.” Logano tempered his awe with a call for NASCAR to craft a new rule immediately – something to outlaw such a maneuver before the season finale this coming Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Fans, of course, were not reticent on social media. Many were breathless in praise. Some said the move was unsafe. Some carped that the race wasn’t memorable but for the Chastain finish.

Here’s my take: The move was among the most remarkable I’ve seen, maybe the most remarkable, in nearly seven decades of watching the sport. It made me suspend, at least for a while, my deep distaste for NASCAR’s playoff format. Had it not been for the high stakes of making the final four, Chastain would have dutifully finished the race like everybody else.

About safety: I am an advocate. It’s a big deal. Auto racing, by its very nature, pushes the bounds. Chastain’s move – taking a solo line that other drivers couldn’t bring themselves to try – may well be less dangerous than the intentional fender-bashing, wreck-inducing moves that have become the NASCAR standard for closing laps.

It’s a car-wasting maneuver, one that could be used only on a final lap and makes sense only when the stakes are highest. It can never again be a total surprise. It will not become routine.

And, yes, the race was relatively tame for most of its 500 laps. Then came Chastain’s move, which has galvanized the attention of the sporting world like nothing, other than a horrifying crash, that has happened in NASCAR for a long time.

Anyone who saw it will be inclined to brag that they were watching when Ross Chastain took to the wall. On the other hand, suppose the retelling includes the addendum, “and then NASCAR changed its rules so it could never happen again.”