Hallman: Rubbing is racing, even between teammates like Larson and Elliott

If you race stock cars, sometimes you get serious about taking your shot at victory.

And sometimes it behooves you to know how serious the guy in the car next to you is about taking that shot.

Chase Elliott, meet Kyle Larson.

That’s what it came down to in last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Watkins Glen International. Late in the race, the two drivers were on the front row for a side-by-side restart that was almost surely going to decide who won.

Larson was very serious about taking his shot – shouldering Elliott aside and going on to victory. Elliott, who recovered from the contact but managed only a fourth-place finish, seemed a bit taken aback. He shouldn’t have been.

Let’s put this in context. The two drivers, among the most talented in the Cup Series, are teammates, driving Chevrolets for the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports operation.

Larson joined the HMS team last year and supplanted Elliott, the 2020 series champion, as the team’s alpha dog.

In 2021 Larson notched 10 wins to Elliott’s two. Larson won the series championship. Elliott took fourth in the title chase.

This season, Elliott has regained the top spot – on the team and in the series as a whole. He has posted four wins and led 688 laps so far. Larson has lacked that 2021 magic. His win at the Glen was his second in 25 races so far this year. He has led a relatively anemic 307 laps.

But wait, there’s more! Larson’s only other win this year came six months ago in the second race of the season, and that victory also came at Elliott’s expense.

In that race on the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway in California, Larson was battling another car for the lead late when Elliott charged to the outside with enough momentum to take the front spot. Larson veered to the right and clipped Elliott’s Chevy.

Something broke in Elliott’s suspension. A few laps later, he spun out and finished 26th, two laps behind Larson’s winning car. That time, Elliott turned his radio transmission blue with a string of profanities describing Larson’s move.

Sunday at Watkins Glen, a road course where Elliott has won before, Elliott said hardly anything about Larson’s aggressive late-race move. He repeatedly congratulated Larson on the win, blamed himself for losing the lead when it counted.

It was easy to interpret Elliott’s self-criticism as sarcasm, but maybe he was to blame.

On that final restart, as the race leader Elliott had his choice of lanes. He picked the outside lane, which had been slightly faster through the first turn all race long. But it was vulnerable if the driver on the inside – in this case Larson – was aggressive.

So there you were, Elliott, taking the outside line against a teammate who is very fast, a teammate who so far this year has one win to your four, a teammate who needs the winner’s five bonus playoff points – so valuable in NASCAR’s championship format – more than you do, a teammate who has slipped from the being team’s alpha in 2021 to being its beta in 2022.

What the heck did you think Larson would do?

After the race, Larson described his mindset.

“I figured it was probably gonna be the last restart of the weekend,” Larson said, “and I told myself if I had a nose ahead of him before we got to the braking zone, I was gonna have to try my best to maintain that and not let him get a nose ahead of me and … end my chance of winning.

“I had a good restart and got in there hot – and did what I had to do to win.”

What he had to do was brake late, and that might mean he’d slide up into Elliott as they took the turn. That’s exactly what happened. Their contact wasn’t a hard hit by NASCAR standards, but it took Elliott a few seconds to regain his momentum. By then, other drivers had scurried by and he was consigned to fourth place.

Afterward, Elliott had what looked to be an animated conversation with team owner Rick Hendrick and second-in-command Jeff Gordon. Elliott may have complained that Larson should save such aggressive driving for battles against drivers outside the team.

The good news is that Larson did not hold back against a teammate. NASCAR is loaded with multi-car teams – two, three and four drivers competing for the same owner and sharing technical and tactical information all season long.

That works as a business model, but it weakens the sport’s competition model. Nobody who follows NASCAR wants two of the best drivers to fight hard all race long to get up front, only to bow politely, saying, “After you, Alphonse.” And, “Oh, no, I insist, after you, Gaston.”

In his post-race breakdown, Larson said he “did what I felt like I had to do to get the win, and get some bonus points that we kinda desperately need.”

“Desperately.” That’s the key word. Larson was desperate for the win. He was desperate for those playoff bonus points. He was desperate to reaffirm to his crew members that he could beat Elliott head to head when the time came.

Elliott should have known what was coming when they went barreling into that turn.