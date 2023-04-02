More of this, please, NASCAR.

It is way too early to proclaim big-league stock car racing’s new short-track aerodynamic package a full-fledged success. However, Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, more than some other events at Richmond Raceway in recent seasons, gave fans a generous helping of what they hunger for.

Kyle Larson and his crew shook off an early pit road thump and dominated the last quarter of the race — a dramatic story on its own, but not the best indication of how the aero package worked.

Without so much as a single lap of practice or qualifying before the green flag waved above the first of the event’s 400 laps, it was hardly a definitive test. Teams want to log practice laps so they can dial in their cars and adjust to the specifics of a track — “the ultimate compromise track,” driver Joey Logano calls Richmond — and to the quirks of their drivers.

The aim of the new aero specifications is to saddle the drivers with a greater challenge. Downforce is eased, so the cars are more likely to slip and slide. It is up to drivers to maintain control without sacrificing too much speed.

That is a recipe for using up the traction on a race car’s tires, which yields progressively worse lap times. Teams have to make strategic gambles, such as later pit stops so cars will have fresher tires and better speed late in a long green-flag run.

There will be time to further judge the package, and plenty of chances for teams to figure what works best for them.

As the season progresses, NASCAR can tweak the package details as it sees fit, based on the quality of the competition. In Sunday’s race, fans got a look at how the package is designed to work.

The event delivered some downright galvanizing racing. NASCAR had to have been cheered by what it saw.

One of the more entertaining stretches of this young season bubbled up about halfway through the race and lasted 30-plus laps.

After a green-flag pit sequence, leader Kyle Larson found himself battling to hold off Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. It took four laps of intense racing for Byron to get his Chevy clear of Byron’s.

At some NASCAR events, a few good laps like that might have been the best a fan could hope for. Not this time.

As Larson and Byron dueled, Christopher Bell drew close in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Soon it was a three-way bout and, as the leaders negotiated their paths past lapped cars, Bell took the lead himself.

But wait, there was more. Denny Hamlin, having slogged through the field after a pit-road speeding penalty, which demoted his Gibbs Toyota to the back of the pack, was closing fast on fresher tires.

Unfortunately for Hamlin, another pit-road speeding penalty later would wipe out his chance to win. But in this moment, Hamlin was rolling on his hometown track. He took the lead just in time to nab the bonus points NASCAR awards to a race stage winner.

All this developed during a long stretch of green-flag racing — no caution flags to artificially squeeze the field. The fall-off in tire grip, just as NASCAR anticipated, made a difference. Hamlin’s stewardship of his tires had enabled him to pit later. Subsequently, his fresher tires let him make up ground as other drivers faded.

So, high marks at Richmond. Where will fans learn more about this short-track package?

The 36-race series has seven points races on oval tracks with the package in effect — two each at Richmond Raceway (the next one in late July), Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway and one at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

You can add an eighth oval-track race if you include the NASCAR nonpoints All-Star Race at the revived North Wilkesboro Speedway.

That is not counting the six road-course events where the package is used — we are looking at ovals here.

Another serious tryout for the package — the main provisions of which are a slighter rear spoiler and subtler amendments to other aerodynamic elements — could come at Martinsville, which hosts a race on April 16 and one of the series’ 10 playoff events on Halloween weekend.

That half-mile track is nearly flat. There is almost zero corner banking on which a driver can lean. If you are a driver who wants to make time through the corners, your team better get the chassis right and you better understand how aggressive you can be without laying waste to your car.

Richmond‘s 3/4-mile D-shaped track offered a different kind of challenge. The turns at both ends of the track are banked at 14 degrees, but a driver has to come out of the turns differently.

The front sweep is the arc of the "D," banked at 8 degrees to invite sustained speed. The back straight, on the other hand, flattens abruptly out of the turn.

As Logano said, it is the ultimate compromise for driver and crew: a tough race, demanding remarkable skill. That is the sort of test NASCAR wants to accentuate. On Sunday, the sport delivered.