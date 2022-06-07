Hallman: St. Louis region treated to scintillating Cup Series debut

You can pencil in that track just outside St. Louis as a multi-year fixture on NASCAR’s Cup Series schedule.

The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (whew, that’s one long full name for a race track) hosted stock car racing’s top tier for the first time last Sunday. The sport’s glamour boys came, saw and did a burnout.

If there were any questions about whether NASCAR would bring its big show back again, the race itself appeared to put such doubts to rest.

First of all, the joint was full. Nearly 60,000 showed up to fill the stands, giving the place a festive atmosphere for TV and, no doubt, in person.

And, yes, there may have been lots of ticket promos — giveaways and discounts designed to fill the seats — but such promos don’t always work. I’ve seen Cup races waged before vast stretches of seats that were empty because people given free tickets chose to stay home.

NASCAR made this race — the Enjoy Illinois 300 — all the buzz in and around St. Louis. It was obvious — if you had a ticket, full price or otherwise — you went to the track.

TV coverage included shot after shot of families in the stands — lots of kids excited to see themselves on the track’s jumbo screens, waving to the world and to themselves.

In the days before the race, drivers made extra efforts to engage fans in the region.

A couple of examples:

Mexican driver Daniel Suarez, the tour’s only Latin American competitor, visited a majority-Latino suburb two days before the race to spend time with families there.

Kyle Busch, whose 7-year-old son Brexton was racing in junior events at tracks in the region, arranged for families of many of Brexton’s fellow drivers to get tickets to Sunday’s event — a gesture that underscored the too-often-ignored connection between local short tracks and big-time racing.

In a city with its storied Cardinals franchise in Major League Baseball and Blues of the National Hockey League, local media outlets made room to check out NASCAR’s show.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Benjamin Hochman took in his first NASCAR race Sunday. Seems fair to say he had a blast.

“You can watch it on TV,” Hochman wrote. “People can try to describe it to you. But the only way to truly comprehend the speed of NASCAR is to experience it in person. It’s exhilarating. I’m standing on the edge of pit road, about 30 feet from the track, and as the cars go by full-speed, a rush whooshes through my veins. I’ve got a gaggle of goosebumps.”

Eric Schmid, with the local National Public Radio outlet, chronicled the enthusiasm of fans and the satisfaction of track officials and local business leaders.

Track owner Curtis Francois told Schmid the Cup Series will be racing at the raceway “a long time to come.”

The 300-mile race itself was entertaining for the most part. Just over three hours long, it had 12 lead changes among nine drivers and ended with Ford-driving Joey Logano prevailing in a two-lap overtime duel with Busch in a Toyota.

There were times when the 36 cars seemed to be getting a bit strung out, but any time that happened one of the 10 caution periods tightened the field again and made for some aggressive three- and four-wide racing.

And, too, the race had some soap-opera action when Chevrolet-driving Ross Chastain’s take-no-prisoners driving style led to contact with first Denny Hamlin’s Toyota, then Chase Elliott’s Chevy.

Both Hamlin and Elliott retaliated. Elliott settled for a single thump the next time the two were in proximity.

Hamlin, on the other hand, protracted his bedevilment of Chastain.

Several laps down and with little reason to keep running other than to make life miserable for Chastain, Hamlin once squeezed Chastain down, down, down the track nearly to the infield grass.

When Elliott had his run-in with Chastain, Hamlin brushed by with what looked like an extra fender swiping of his own. Later, when a much faster Chastain was trying to lap Hamlin again, Hamlin balked Chastain, weaving to make his Toyota nearly impossible to pass.

After the race, Chastain took full responsibility for the dramatics. He said he’s made repeated mistakes, deserved the retaliation and might expect more of the same in future races. “I owe half the field an apology,” he said.

Hamlin allowed as how the payback wasn’t necessarily over. He said Chastain’s transgressions might require something more costly in a future race, since Chastain managed to finish 10th — compared to Elliott’s 21st and Hamlin’s 34th.

Hamlin’s threats may turn out to be little more than saber rattling. Sometimes payback on the race track can be as costly (or more so) for the payer as it is for the payee.

Still, it may be advantageous for Hamlin to have Chastain a little nervous whenever he’s racing in Hamlin’s vicinity. It’s a sure thing that fans of those two, as well as Elliott, will be watching closely to see who’s polite and who’s rude whenever one gets a fender aside the other.

When it happens, any fan’s first thought will be, “Remember St. Louis.”

That’s about the best any track could hope for as a result of its big-time stock car racing debut.