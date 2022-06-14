Hallman: Suarez’s win underscores NASCAR’s determination to draw fans across the U.S. and beyond its borders

Daniel Suarez’s historic first NASCAR Cup Series victory broadens stock car racing’s appeal and points toward an international future.

Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to win at NASCAR’s top level, and he did it by dominating the race when it mattered, putting his Chevrolet in the lead for 47 of the final 50 laps around California’s demanding Sonoma Raceway road course.

It was the 195th Cup Series start for the 30-year-old driver, who was catapulted into his first Cup ride with one of the sport’s best teams, Joe Gibbs Racing, to replace retiring star Carl Edwards in 2017.

Though he had graduated from NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program with impressive credentials and had won a lower division championship driving for Gibbs, Suarez may have been rushed to the Cup level before he was ready. He lost the Gibbs ride after two winless seasons.

As he shifted to lesser teams, Suarez’s career appeared to be on a hopeless downward spiral.

In 2021, along came Justin Marks, former driver and owner of Trackhouse Racing. He hired Suarez and brought in singer-songwriter-rapper Pitbull as co-owner. Before the year was over, Trackhouse announced the purchase of Ganassi Racing, one of NASCAR’s stronger operations.

That made Trackhouse a more experienced two-car operation with talented Ross Chastain as Suarez’s teammate. Chastain won twice earlier this season. Suarez looked ready to win as well. He has led 203 laps in 16 races so far this year. The most laps he had led in any previous full 36-event season — 166.

The win Sunday spotlighted Suarez’s appeal to Latino fans and underscored NASCAR’s determination to draw fans across the U.S. and beyond its borders.

In its prerace broadcast, FS1 featured an interview with NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy Ben Kennedy — great grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.

An advocate for taking NASCAR to new venues, Kennedy was instrumental in staging this year’s preseason Clash, an exhibition event, in the Los Angeles Coliseum on a quarter-mile track built especially for the race.

In the interview, Kennedy announced that the Clash would return to the Coliseum in 2023 and then turned to the possibility of races outside the U.S.

“I think that is something we could see in the future,” Kennedy said, “and whether that’s Mexico or Canada or something broader, and whether it’s a points race or an exhibition race, all cards are on the table.”

Asked for a timetable, he said, “I would say probably sooner rather than later. I don’t know necessarily 2023, but I would say in the next three to five years to be on the radar.”

So, there it was. On the day a popular Mexican-born driver put his stamp on NASCAR’s top series, a member of NASCAR’s royal family made it clear that the North American neighbors bookending the U.S. are likely destinations.

NASCAR has connections in both countries. The link to Mexico goes all the way back to 1950, when France Sr. teamed with early NASCAR superstar Curtis Turner to drive a Nash in the first Mexican Road Race — a six-day, 2,000-mile run from El Paso, Texas, across Mexico and into Guatemala.

But this is 2022. Where would NASCAR run now in Mexico or Canada? Likely venues are road courses — the 2.7-mile Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, also 2.7 miles long, in Montreal.

The two tracks are both on this year’s Formula 1 schedule. NASCAR’s Xfinity Series has run races at both courses. Each track has also hosted races for series sanctioned by NASCAR and based in each track’s own country — the Pinty’s Series in Canada, and the NASCAR Mexico Series.

What if NASCAR decides to hold a points race at either or both of the tracks? It’s unlikely the NASCAR season will be lengthened. It’s already an unwieldy 36 points races (plus two exhibition events) starting in February and rolling all the way into November.

Consequently, to add a race, chances are NASCAR will cut an event somewhere else.

What about Virginia’s two venerable Cup Series venues, Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway?

They’ve been holding NASCAR-sanctioned events since the 1940s. Each has a pair of Cup races this season, making Virginia the only state with four of the 36 Cup Series points races.

Paltry attendance at any of those four events might move NASCAR to consider cutting a Virginia event to make room for a new venue, international or otherwise.

Which brings us to Richmond Raceway’s second 2022 Cup race — set for the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 14. The race has been moved from what had been its regular spot on the NASCAR calendar — the weekend after Labor Day. And, since 1991 it had been scheduled as a night race, making for cooler Richmond temperatures.

And there’s this: Richmond Raceway has been operating without a president since Dennis Bickmeier announced in April that he was leaving the track to head up Henrico County’s new sports-complex project.

Asked in April if, rather than filling the post, NASCAR might let the track share a top officer with another speedway, a NASCAR spokesman said a new president would be named. But two months since Bickmeier left and just two months until its next Cup race, the Raceway has yet to announce someone to fill Bickmeier’s shoes.

Some fans will be put out if NASCAR goes international at the expense of one of its traditional venues, but the sanctioning body has made clear its intent to have a more inclusive footprint, geographically and culturally.

Neither Richmond nor Martinsville — nor any of the good ol’ tracks — dare rest on clippings from the old days.