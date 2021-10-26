Hallman: To race hard, or not to race hard, that is the question for drivers outside the playoffs

All I did was ask him one question about racing at Martinsville Speedway, big-league stock car racing’s shortest, slowest track and the site of this coming Sunday’s consequence-laden NASCAR Cup Series event.

Driver Tyler Reddick launched into an almost Shakespearean monologue. To race hard, or not to race hard, that is the question.

“It’s very easy to become upset, to lose your temper,” said Reddick, who was one of the 16 drivers to qualify for NASCAR’s playoffs, and who narrowly failed to advance to the Round of 12.

“And at Martinsville you’re constantly racing close to other drivers. If you’re mad at somebody, you’re able to reach out quite easily and vent your frustration. You can knock the other guy around a little with your bumper.

“But if you overdo it, it can cost you. And with the curbs along the inside of the track at Martinsville, you can get yourself in trouble and really hurt your race.