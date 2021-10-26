Hallman: To race hard, or not to race hard, that is the question for drivers outside the playoffs

All I did was ask him one question about racing at Martinsville Speedway, big-league stock car racing’s shortest, slowest track and the site of this coming Sunday’s consequence-laden NASCAR Cup Series event.
Driver Tyler Reddick launched into an almost Shakespearean monologue. To race hard, or not to race hard, that is the question.
“It’s very easy to become upset, to lose your temper,” said Reddick, who was one of the 16 drivers to qualify for NASCAR’s playoffs, and who narrowly failed to advance to the Round of 12.
“And at Martinsville you’re constantly racing close to other drivers. If you’re mad at somebody, you’re able to reach out quite easily and vent your frustration. You can knock the other guy around a little with your bumper.
“But if you overdo it, it can cost you. And with the curbs along the inside of the track at Martinsville, you can get yourself in trouble and really hurt your race.
“It’s a tough, tough track to run. Passing anybody can be hard, some harder than others. There are some you have to lay the bumper to so you can get by. But you have to manage the contact – bumpers, fenders, sides. You bang somebody hard enough that you have a tire rub and you have to pit under green – you’ll lose a lap or two and that can be the end to your day.
“It’s a track that, for me, every time I go there, I have to keep myself mentally in the place I need to be.”
Sunday’s race on the Martinsville half-mile wraps up the Cup Series playoff eliminations. The championship-eligible cohort will be reduced from eight to four, and those four will decide the title among themselves the following week at the season finale in Arizona.
As the season has churned toward the finish, the buzz around NASCAR has been about how aggressively the nonplayoff drivers have raced against those still in the championship hunt.
Enter Reddick, who went from playoff contender – who might have benefited from a little more courtesy from nonplayoff competitors – to nonplayoff driver intent on making the best of his season.
Reddick has driven his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a pair of second-place finishes this year. He is hungry for his first Cup Series win. That didn’t change with his elimination from the contest for the series title. “A plague upon your playoffs!” as Shakespeare might put it.
In the race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval course, Reddick finished second. In an attempt to take a shot at the lead, he drove too hard into a turn and punted playoff contender William Byron out of the way – and out of the playoffs.
Reddick took the blame for the contact, but the 26-year-old driver didn’t apologize for trying to win.
He was as aggressive as ever in last Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. Though he finished a disappointing 22nd, he was very fast at times and made some breathtaking mid-race moves that put him briefly in the lead
“A driver eliminated early in the playoffs may not have won a race yet,” Reddick said. “So, he’s trying to put himself in position to win.
“As backwards as it may seem, I think a driver still in the playoffs has to be aware of that.”
Reddick looked back at his experience in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series, where he won back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019, his only full seasons in the series.
“A playoff driver has got to be smart,” he said. “You’ve got to leave yourself a couple of extra inches when you make a move. You’ve got to hold back maybe five percent when you’re deciding what kind of move to make.
“That’s the way I look at it,” Reddick said. “When you’re in the playoffs, you don’t want somebody to make your life miserable. So, don’t put yourself in a position to let that happen. One point rarely makes or breaks your playoff run. You might want to keep that in mind.”
Besides, he said, the nonplayoff drivers exercise common sense themselves.
“If I’m going to win a race, I can’t go out there and crash every week.”
Martinsville, a nearly flat half-mile with sharp turns, hearkens back to NASCAR’s short-track roots. Track President Clay Campbell said the nature of the track and the determination of drivers such as Reddick will add to the playoff drama – for Sunday’s Cup race and for NASCAR’s Camping World Truck and Xfinity series Saturday doubleheader, also elimination events.
“We’re really excited to be the penultimate event for all three series,” Campbell said. “I think there’s no better place than Martinsville to decide the final four in the playoffs.”
Campbell said it’s up to the drivers to decide how aggressively they race.
“Everybody’s racing for a purpose,” he said. “NASCAR’s the only sport that has the nonplayoff competitors still in the game, so to speak. You may not have a shot at the championship, or a shot at moving to the final four, but you may be driving for your job.”
Now, this week’s update on my preseason predictions. The quartet I picked to make the final four – Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch – are the playoff leaders heading into the Martinsville event. Larson, my choice to win the championship, continued to trounce the competition with his ninth win of the season and third in a row last Sunday at Kansas.
Still, the volatile playoff format leaves openings for Shakespeare’s “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.” Except for Larson’s lock of a final four berth, my predictions remain subject to inaccuracy, perchance to failure.
We shall see.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.