Hallman: Ty Gibbs making noise, on and off the track, as he begins his career

Well, that was fun while it lasted.

Ty Gibbs started Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway as a wild card — not a regular on the Cup tour, but a kid with good equipment and nothing to lose.

Substituting a fourth time for Kurt Busch, who is out of action with concussion-like symptoms, Gibbs had turned heads the week before with his first top-10 finish at Michigan International Speedway.

Richmond seemed a likely track for another impressive finish for Gibbs. Last time he had run the ¾-mile D-shaped track was in a second-tier Xfinity race in April. That weekend he won the pole, led nearly half the race, and on the last lap made a take-no-prisoners move to thump his way past teammate John Hunter Nemechek for the win.

In Sunday’s Cup race he started 14th, his Toyota’s hood bearing the unmistakable leaping-silhouette logo of the car’s co-owner, Michael Jordan.

For a while, Gibbs gave the Raceway crowd something to see — not contending for the lead but keeping things interesting back in the pack. Then, after 180 laps, mechanical problems sidelined him. Last place in the 36-car field. Better luck next race.

Gibbs is clearly a rising star. Impressive since he began organized go-kart racing at 13, he has advanced through level after level. He won a season championship in the ARCA series, a feeder for NASCAR’s top three touring series.

At the Xfinity level he has been lights out. Gibbs has won nine of his 39 starts so far at that level, a gaudy winning pace for any NASCAR driver.

And, yes, he is a member of that Gibbs family.

His grandfather is none other than Joe Gibbs, former football coach and current race team owner. The elder Gibbs, in case you forgot, led Washington’s NFL team to three Super Bowl victories. And the race team he started in 1992 has done pretty well — five Cup Series championships, three Xfinity championships. He’s in the Hall of Fame for both sports.

Ty’s father is Coy Gibbs, who starred as a defensive football player at Stanford University and has done some auto racing and football coaching himself.

Ty Gibbs drives for grandad’s team in the Xfinity Series. And the Cup Series team for which he was chosen as a sub is affiliated with Joe Gibbs racing.

Young Gibbs is 19, looks 12 — angelic, you might say. Except a lot of people in the NASCAR community — garage and grandstands — might contradict you on that characterization.

They might say Gibbs is more devil than angel, with a reputation for aggressive driving during his time in the Xfinity series. At times his aggression has spilled over into post-race behavior.

Infamously, in an April race at Martinsville Speedway Gibbs broke bad after a last-lap bump from driver Sam Mayer cost Gibbs his shot at victory in an event he had dominated.

Gibbs bumped Mayer’s car from behind in the “cool-down” lap, then scraped up against Mayer’s car as they stopped in the pits. Once the drivers were out of their cars, Gibbs, ignoring his crew’s radio message that “we don’t need that,” strode over to confront Mayer. Gibbs said later he just wanted to talk.

Whatever. Talking turned to shoving turned to punching. Gibbs, his helmet still on, landed shots on Mayer’s bare face before the two were separated.

The incident didn’t make Gibbs a social-media sweetheart. NASCAR itself was not pleased and fined Gibbs $15,000 for the car-to-car contact on pit road, strictly verboten for obvious crew-safety reasons.

The fan reaction was agitated, no doubt, because Mayer, also 19, drives a car for the immensely popular Dale Earnhardt Jr. Oddly, Earnhardt has revealed himself as something of a Gibbs fan.

Earnhardt has said he appreciates the drama inherent in the two young drivers’ sometimes bitter rivalry, which stretches back to their years before they advanced to the Xfinity series.

“I’m sure they’re going to collide some more,” Earnhardt said on a podcast, and then admonished NASCAR — “Don’t dial these boys back.”

On Earnhardt’s podcast, Gibbs told Earnhardt he doesn’t want a fight to define him.

“I don’t want people to be thankful for that,” he said. “I’m not gonna be just some silver spoon.”

Sunday at Richmond Raceway, as long as he was on track, he was racing in the vicinity of the Cup Series’ best drivers — including three former champions.

Early on, Gibbs battled on even terms with Kevin Harvick, the driver who would go on to win his second straight race. Then Gibbs had a long duel, often side-by-side and occasionally bumping, with Kyle Busch. And when he needed to hold off Joey Logano to stay on the lead lap, Gibbs matched Logano’s pace, even pulled away slightly.

Silver spoon? Well, sure, he’s got one. Because of his lineage, Gibbs will forever have his accomplishments belittled, sometimes with the old sports metaphor: “He was born on third base and thinks he hit a triple.”