Hallman: Victory secures Reddick's place amid NASCAR's new wave of stars

In a strange race, Tyler Reddick got his first NASCAR Cup Series win. The victory has been expected by many observers of the tour, who already considered him part of an uprising of great new driving talent.

A strange race? Yes, it was. Last Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 on the twisting Road America course in Wisconsin had only two caution periods — both for NASCAR-concocted stage breaks rather than spins or crashes. What’s more, though there were eight lead changes, not one of those lead changes was the result of a battle between drivers in contention to win.

All eight were the product of pit-stop timing. Contending drivers pitting earlier, temporarily giving the lead to those who were effectively running behind the leaders.

If you watched NBC’s telecast, you might be thinking, “Wait a minute — Reddick’s brilliant pass for the win came against Chase Elliott, who had dominated the race to that point.”

True enough. That pass, 17 laps from the end, was for the win, but at that moment it was not a pass for the lead, it was for fourth place behind Denny Hamlin, Joey Hand and Harrison Burton. Those three, having delayed their pit stops and risen to the top of the leader board, would shortly pit and finish 17th, 21st and 22nd, respectively.

No matter. Everybody knew the Reddick-Elliott battle was all that mattered. Their duel was the saving thrill in an otherwise mundane race.

Reddick’s pass and his hard work holding the lead for the final 16 laps may have been enough of a thrill to get Road America back on NASCAR’s Cup Series schedule for 2023. Tour officials have yet to announce next season’s itinerary. Reportedly, Road America isn’t locked in for another year and could be trimmed from the tour for a more glamorous venue.

By posting his first victory in his 92nd start, Reddick, 26 and from California, became this season’s fifth new Cup Series winner. That’s the most new faces in victory lane since the 1950s, when the Cup Series was in its infancy and for a while most any victor was likely to be a new one.

The other new winners in 2022:

Austin Cindric, a rookie from North Carolina, soon to be 24;

Chase Briscoe, 27, from Indiana;

Ross Chastain, 29, from Florida;

Daniel Suarez, 30, from Mexico.

That’s five of the 13 winners in 18 races so far this season. They’re a relatively young bunch from all over the North American map. And they’re not messing around.

Cindric won the tour’s biggest event, the Daytona 500. Briscoe won at Phoenix Raceway, where the Cup Series will hold its championship-deciding final race in November. Chastain, Suarez and now Reddick all won on road courses, which some of us think indicates an extra level of skill. Chastain has won two races — nobody has won more this year.

If you’re looking for a season that suggests, just halfway through, that NASCAR is about to be inundated by a new wave of talented drivers, this is your season. NASCAR’s Next Gen car, introduced this season with rules designed to reward driving skill, appears to be rewarding a new crowd.

Reddick was part of that crowd even before he won. He’d had a pair of second-place finishes, including a race at Bristol Motor Speedway that was essentially stolen from him when, after he’d led 99 laps, Briscoe crashed into him in a desperate last-lap attempt to pass. With 18 races still to run in 2022, Reddick has led 265 laps. The most he’s led in a full season before — 43.

There’s another thing to remember about Reddick: He’ll stand up for a friend.

Here’s how we know that.

In 2020, after a noose was found hanging near Bubba Wallace’s race car in the garage at Talladega Superspeedway (and yes, children, it was a noose, no matter when it was formed and tied to a garage door as a pull) NASCAR’s teams, en masse, showed public support for Wallace.

Once the FBI determined the rope had been hoisted a year earlier, when Wallace’s car wasn’t in that stall, then-President Donald Trump went after Wallace on Twitter, asking if the driver had apologized to the teams.

Reddick replied to Trump bluntly. “We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support.”

Reddick’s exchange wasn’t the only response. Kevin Harvick spoke of the unity among families in the NASCAR garage. Of Trump’s social-media foray, Harvick said, “there’s definitely some misinformed information inside of that tweet.”

But it was Reddick’s exchange that got the most attention — a no-win driver with the guts to respond — and soon Reddick deleted his tweet. He talked to members of the Childress Racing team, he said, and didn’t want to be divisive.

But he also made it clear that deleting the tweet wasn’t the same as taking back what he said. In a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio interview, Reddick went on the record: “I stand by my comments on Twitter and their support for my friend Bubba Wallace.”

Reddick’s expression of that friendship still draws anger from some, admiration from others.

For this columnist, it’s admiration — without question.