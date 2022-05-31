Hallman: We race fans – NASCAR, F1 or Indy – are a hard-to-please bunch

Trust me, you do not want to be an auto racing official.

Last Sunday’s trio of tradition-rich races – Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR’s Coca-Cola (formerly World) 600 – delivered stretches of marvelous competition at all three venues.

But in each case, on social media and elsewhere the post-race discussion had as much to do with the decisions made by race directors or sanctioning-body executives as it did about the sometimes stupendous racing.

You can find a hint to the approach of many race fans in my parenthetical detail “(formerly World)” above. The implication: the 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway should never have sold its name to a sponsor. That’s just one symptom, we grumble, of the demise of our sport. We older fans, we who know everything, hearken back to the days “when racing was racing,” as we say over and over.

And so it was on Sunday.

The Monaco race started with an hour-plus rain delay, a difficult decision for race officials since F1 prides itself in being able to cope with wet conditions. Fans, even the TV crew, complained.

But running today’s F1 cars in a downpour on that Monte Carlo street course – incomparably picturesque but unforgivingly tight – would have invited disaster. Suppose the race had started on time and half a dozen cars had been chewed up by the guard rails in the opening minutes. Think the social media crowd would have been charitable?

Then, after Mexico’s Sergio Perez held off three marginally faster cars in the closing laps of the race to win, the chatter turned to questions about the way Perez and teammate Max Verstappen (third-place) exited the pits. Their wheels, it appeared, had touched the line limiting a car’s return to the racing groove. Shouldn’t they be disqualified?

It was hours before we heard the ruling that the cars’ wheels did “touch” the line but did not “cross” the line. No penalty.

On to Indy. The 500 was interrupted by a late red flag, avoiding an anticlimactic finish under caution. After the green flag waved again, Swede Marcus Ericsson held his lead to win.

Immediately, IndyCar Series critics resurrected questions about the 2020 race, won by Takuma Sato under a late-arising caution. Why no red flag that time?

Well, just to refresh, the 2020 crash happened one crucial lap later than this year’s late wreck. By the time the field was gathered behind the pace car, there were not enough laps remaining to stop the race, then restart following a lap behind the pace car.

And, to be fair, this time officials brought out the red instantly – probably in part because they remembered the grumbling that followed the 2020 finish.

Now, on to Charlotte and the 600, won by Chesterfield County’s own Denny Hamlin. A 48-time winner in his Hall-of-Fame-bound career, Hamlin adds the 600 to his multiple victories in the NASCAR Cup Series two other crown-jewel events – the Daytona 500 and the Southern 500.

The race went two overtimes, so it was actually 619 miles, making it the longest in NASCAR history. Throughout, the competition was close and hard-fought.

That’s all well and good, but eventually there’s only so much “close and hard fought” a fan wants to endure. The race was interminable.

Listed as a five-hour, 13-minute event, it actually took longer, thanks to a red flag pause while Chris Beuscher’s Ford – resting on its roof after a five-barrel-roll crash -- was gently returned to a wheels-down posture so Beuscher could climb out, relatively unhurt.

The race had 18 cautions. Green runs were choppy – on four occasions, the green lasted five laps or fewer. Three times, yellow waved again before drivers managed a full lap under green.

NASCAR developed a new rules package this year for its Cup Series cars, making them less stable and harder to drive – a response to fans’ demands that the series should reward driving talent more.

By and large, the change has worked. The racing has been thrilling in most of the 14 events so far this year, and it appears that driving talent is ever more important.

However, each track is different, and NASCAR officials must constantly tweak the rules package. At Charlotte, it seemed, the cars were too difficult to control. Even the most talented drivers were likely to go spinning with little chance to correct course.

It was akin to a golf tournament in which the grounds crew has manicured the course’s beautiful greens to the point that they’re lightning fast. Then, even the lightest tap from the putter will send the ball scuttling past the hole and on, on, on to the fringe – if not into the neighboring water hazard.

“Can’t those pros putt?” a golf fan might ask, rightly. And Sunday, fans of the 600 could well have wondered, “can’t those drivers get though a turn?”

Then again, when have race fans ever been content?

I’m certain that as the race stretched toward midnight Sunday many weary fans – some who remember when the race was called the World 600 – reminisced about the good old days when drivers knew how to turn left.

I expect that’s been the case with auto racing for nearly as long as the auto racing has existed.

The sport’s history books generally recognize the first race as an 1894 Paris-to-Rouen endurance run by some of the earliest automobiles. The second race, say the books, was a Paris-to-Bordeaux competition in 1895.

I daresay that at least one spectator watching the 1895 race snorted a preference for the 1894 event, "quand la course était la course."