Hallman: What will be the final result of the growing Hamlin-Chastain grudge?

NASCAR’s fender-banging soap-opera stars are at it again.

Ross Chastain – 29 years old, known for his aggressive style – has broken through with his first two career wins in this, his fourth full season racing in the Cup Series. He’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Denny Hamlin – 41 and a lock for the NASCAR Hall of Fame with 48 wins – is in his 17th full season. He takes the more measured approach here. Soften the music and label his style “As the World Turns.”

Never mind that Hamlin has employed more than a little restless hard changing when it suited him. Right now, Chastain’s tactics are drawing scrutiny. Is he too aggressive? Let’s review.

In last Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hamlin and Chastain were both in contention to win with just 13 laps left in the 260-lap race. Attempting to pass Hamlin, Chastain steered low in his Chevrolet, bruised from an earlier collision that wasn’t his fault, at least not entirely.

But Chastain couldn’t stick to the low line. To repair damage from the previous contact, Chastain’s crew had plastered broad swaths of tape around the hood of his Chevy, diminishing the car’s aerodynamic downforce.

That meant less traction. Unable to maintain its low line through the turn, the Chevy drifted up just enough to make contact and send Hamlin’s Toyota into a spin.

Hamlin wouldn’t fully recover. He finished a lap shy of the leaders in 25th. Chastain, on the contrary, glanced off Hamlin, kept racing and took second behind winner Chase Elliott.

The Atlanta Chastain-Hamlin contretemps was round two. A month earlier, at the track just outside St. Louis, Chastain was trying to pass when he barreled into Hamlin and spoiled Hamlin’s chances in that race as well.

In both cases, Chastain took the blame for the contact. In both cases, Hamlin voiced his displeasure. But there were differences in tone – revealing differences.

In St. Louis, Chastain was mea culpa to the max. He apologized for his driving throughout the race, saying, “I owe half the field an apology…. I can’t believe that I continue to make the same mistakes. … Terrible driving on my part. I should not be in this car if I’m gonna do that.” He said he expected and deserved payback from other drivers.

Hamlin’s comments were all about payback. He had balked Chastain’s progress a few times as the St. Louis race played out, but he would exact further revenge, he said, “when it counts. It's gonna have to be meaningful. It's gonna be on a meaningful day."

After Sunday’s Atlanta race, Chastain was apologetic, but this time less so. The repairs to his car made it more difficult to control, he said, an important difference from circumstances a month earlier. “I don’t put this one anywhere near the other incidents,” he said.

Reporters, recalling what Hamlin said about payback on a “meaningful day,” asked Hamlin if Chastain would be able to win a championship. The question suggested that Hamlin and/or other drivers might deliberately eliminate Chastain from the playoffs.

This time, Hamlin was far less specific about when Chastain might have to pay the price for his transgressions. ‘You know,” Hamlin said with a shrug, “it all works itself out in the end.”

Why the change in tone for both drivers? Here are some reasons to consider.

Chastain’s full-tilt style is a big reason why he is where he is – in NASCAR’s top-level Cup Series on a team that is performing above expectations. Chastain knows that, and his car owner and crew chief have probably reminded him that talent and aggressiveness are a successful combo.

Chastain can take the blame when appropriate. And, yes, he can be more careful about when and how much to be aggressive. That could help him make the most of his talent. But his talent is prodigious. Enough already with the “I should not be in this car” chatter.

And what about Hamlin? Why wasn’t he even more incensed in his Atlanta post-race comments?

First, a driver who wants revenge on another driver might be better served by offering fewer specifics. Keep the intended revengee guessing.

Will payback come in next Sunday’s race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway? Will Hamlin return the favor in the August 14 Federated Auto Parts 400 on his home track, Richmond Raceway? Will it happen later, when the Cup playoffs start at Darlington Speedway Sept. 4.

And consider this: Besides driving for one of NASCAR’s best teams, Hamlin is part owner of a Cup Series team himself now. That makes for different relationships with investors, sponsors, NASCAR officials. Long-held grudges can poison those relationships.

As of now, the 23XI team owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan is a two-car operation. Under NASCAR rules, Hamlin could expand to four cars. News came Tuesday that Hamlin has hired Tyler Reddick, another hard-charging young driver, to join 23XI in 2024.

In the not-too-distant future, Hamlin may need to hire another driver as an addition or a replacement. You know who would be one of the top young candidates, if he were willing? Ross Chastain, that’s who.

It is always better, NASCAR team owners have long said, to have to rein in a driver’s aggressiveness than to try to goad that driver into being more aggressive.

Denny and Ross – ah, the sound of it. Unite those names in a NASCAR team wedding – biggest soap opera moment since ‘81, when Luke and Laura tied the knot on “General Hospital.”