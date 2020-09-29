Hallman: While other playoff drivers deal with the unpredictability of the next two races, Kurt Busch is on cruise control

Kurt Busch picked an ideal place and time for his first NASCAR Cup Series win of 2020.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch’s hometown track, was the place. Taking advantage of a timely caution flag, Busch rose to the front in the late going and outdueled Matt DiBenedetto for the win.
His timing could not have been better. By winning the first of three events in the round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs, he guaranteed himself a spot in the round of eight.
He could have won either of the next two events to advance, but those next two are among the most volatile races of the NASCAR season.
This coming Sunday afternoon is a 500-miler at Talladega Superspeedway, fastest of the NASCAR tracks and infamous for multicar crashes that a driver cannot avoid.
And the week after that is the third Cup Series race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course, the Roval, where the first two events were rollicking, unpredictable races.
How unpredictable? The 2018 Cup debut on the Roval featured one wreck that involved nearly half the field and concluded with a crash in the final few hundred yards that opened the door for Ryan Blaney to go from distant also-ran to victor.
Last year in Roval II, Chase Elliott won despite an unprovoked error about halfway through the race that had him thumping nose-first into the Turn 1 barrier (soft as an air mattress, fortunately).
So, for 11 of the 12 championship-eligible drivers, there is work to be done at those two mercurial tracks in these next two weeks. Busch, on the other hand, is on cruise control.
Had he failed to win at Vegas, Busch would be sweating. On points alone, he would not be among the top eight to advance. The pressure would be on to win at Talladega or the Roval.
What kind of record does he have at those two tracks?
At Talladega, Busch has 39 starts, no wins. At the Roval, he is winless in two events. Moreover, he has won just once in all 40 of his starts on the three road courses the NASCAR Cup Series visits.
So, yeah, the Vegas victory — right place, right time.
What about DiBenedetto’s second-place finish?
In my season preview back in February, I predicted he would win not one, but two Cup races this season. He has not won any of the first 30 races. No reasonable person would expect him to pick off two of the final six. That doesn’t keep me from sticking with my earlier prediction.
Too bad they can’t run all the remaining races at Vegas — DiBenedetto finished second both times the Cup Series ran there this year. Moments after he climbed from the car Sunday, he said, “Oh man, it’s heartbreaking to come that close.” As a columnist who said he’d win, I, too, was heartbroken.
Some might say the affable DiBenedetto lacks the killer instinct to turn second place into victory. Maybe — but my guess is that the missing ingredient isn’t the driver’s shortcoming.
He drives his Ford Mustang race cars for the venerable Wood Brothers team — currently based in North Carolina but with its deep roots in Virginia. Once dominant, Wood Brothers Racing is now an “affiliate” of the Team Penske powerhouse. That makes the Wood Brothers a sort of junior varsity operation.
DiBenedetto benefits from data and equipment dispensed by Team Penske — but one wonders if the Wood Brothers get equipment that is as good as that of Penske’s three in-house drivers — Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.
Maybe it’s not DiBenedetto lacking the killer instinct. Maybe it’s his car.
DiBenedetto was waiting last week to hear from Team Penske if he would get a contract extension to continue driving for the Woods in 2021.
No news before this column was filed.
Was a second-place finish enough to put ink to paper for another season? Would a win have locked up an extension and maybe added a fat bonus?
The answer isn’t as simple as it might seem. DiBenedetto had to temper his late-race decisions with the reality of NASCAR’s playoff system, which has championship-eligible drivers (Busch) going wheel to wheel with those who have been eliminated (DiBenedetto).
With two laps to go, DiBenedetto’s Mustang was beside Busch’s Chevrolet on the front row for a restart. DiBenedetto had to decide. Should he be so bold as to clip fenders with Busch, who needed the win to keep his championship hopes healthy?
If that kind of boldness worked perfectly, DiBenedetto would get the win. Busch, having regained control after a brief slide, would finish second. Busch would be angry. DiBenedetto would be celebrated for his will to win.
On the other hand, a full-on fight for the lead, complete with banging and blocking, could result in a wreck that left them finishing 26th and 27th, behind all the lead-lap cars. DiBenedetto would lose his impressive second-place finish. Busch’s championship hopes would be on life support.
In this scenario, DiBenedetto wouldn’t be celebrated for his bold move. On the contrary, he would be widely criticized for his foolish disrespect for the ongoing championship battle.
That’s not a happy circumstance for a driver in contract limbo.
Sometimes NASCAR becomes — to reach back toward Winston Churchill’s classic 1939 description of Russia — a race within a race, surrounded by a playoff, enveloped in a full season, ensconced in “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.