Hallman: While other playoff drivers deal with the unpredictability of the next two races, Kurt Busch is on cruise control

So, for 11 of the 12 championship-eligible drivers, there is work to be done at those two mercurial tracks in these next two weeks. Busch, on the other hand, is on cruise control.

Had he failed to win at Vegas, Busch would be sweating. On points alone, he would not be among the top eight to advance. The pressure would be on to win at Talladega or the Roval.

What kind of record does he have at those two tracks?

At Talladega, Busch has 39 starts, no wins. At the Roval, he is winless in two events. Moreover, he has won just once in all 40 of his starts on the three road courses the NASCAR Cup Series visits.

So, yeah, the Vegas victory — right place, right time.

What about DiBenedetto’s second-place finish?

In my season preview back in February, I predicted he would win not one, but two Cup races this season. He has not won any of the first 30 races. No reasonable person would expect him to pick off two of the final six. That doesn’t keep me from sticking with my earlier prediction.