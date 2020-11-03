Hallman: Who will make the most of playoff mess?

Yes, but if you’re talking about Phoenix, you can’t ignore Harvick. He has won nine times in 35 starts.

Had he not been ushered out of the contention for the title, he would be the favorite to win the championship because the finale will be at Phoenix.

It could have come down to Harvick and Hamlin. They’ve had some good duels in 2020. Just last month at Kansas Speedway they raced each other hard for the bonus playoff point that goes to the top finisher in each “stage” of a NASCAR race.

I wrote then that such a duel would be the ideal finish at Phoenix. I said it would be a shame if either of them was eliminated from the championship battle. Well, guess what?

The Phoenix race could end with Harvick and Hamlin side-by-side on the front row for a late-race restart. If that happens, expect Hamlin to back off and let Harvick take the victory. After all, Harvick can’t be the champ. Hamlin’s goal will be to win the championship, not the race.

Hamlin will have no reason to challenge Harvick, no reason to risk so much as a scratch on his fender. Even if Harvick gets his 10th win this year at Phoenix, he will finish no better than fifth in season points.

As a driver once said, “I’m tired of hearing about points. I understand.”