Hallman: Who will make the most of playoff mess?

As the race progressed and his championship hopes trickled away, driver Kevin Harvick’s crew updated him frequently on the radio — where he stood in the points race, how the other contenders stood, which car he might be able to pass to add to his total.
Harvick, struggling to get the best from his recalcitrant race car, finally had enough of the updates.
“Just let me drive,” he told his crew. “I’m tired of hearing about points. I understand.”
That’s NASCAR 2020 in a nutshell.
After the 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, plenty of us are tired of hearing about points. And lots of us understand. NASCAR’s playoff system values made-for-TV suspense over season-long performance.
Harvick couldn’t pass enough cars at Martinsville to salvage his chances. He will not be one of the four drivers contending for the championship at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday.
How does one categorize him? Honorable mention? Faint praise for a driver whose season included nine wins (series best), 20 top-five finishes (series best), an average finish of 7.3 (series best), 1,531 laps led (series best).
Curmudgeons like me would welcome an end to the playoff format. But to be realistic, NASCAR isn’t about to scrap its precious system and award the championship based on a full season’s points.
So, here’s a mild tweak that would boost the playoff odds for a driver who dominates the season as Harvick did. Increase bonus points for wins and for the regular-season title (also a Harvick accomplishment, of course). Add extra points in each race for leading the most laps.
Enough already. As Harvick said, we are tired of hearing about points.
It’s on to Phoenix, a quirky 1-mile oval that thwarts some drivers and suits others. Previous points earned are of no consequence in the season finale. The eligible driver who finishes best will be the champ.
Let’s see how the championship four stack up.
Denny Hamlin, my pick all year to win the championship, can run well at Phoenix. In 30 starts there he has won twice, most recently in last fall’s race when he led 143 of the 312 laps. In 2020, Hamlin has won seven races, second to Harvick, but in the March race at Phoenix he had an uncharacteristically poor showing, finishing 20th in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Hamlin, who grew up in Chesterfield and started his racing career on Virginia’s short tracks, has 44 career Cup wins and is gunning for his first series championship. The state’s only other Cup Series champion was Joe Weatherly of Norfolk, with back-to-back titles in 1962 and 1963. Weatherly was killed in a racing crash in 1964.
Joey Logano, the 2018 champ, drives a Ford for Team Penske and could be considered the favorite in the final race. He won the March race at Phoenix, one of his two victories in 23 starts there. Like Hamlin, he has often run up front at the track.
Logano has come on strong in the latter part of the 10-race playoffs, with top-three finishes in the past four races, including a win at Texas Motor Speedway.
Brad Keselowski, also a Team Penske Ford driver, has a so-so record at Phoenix, with no wins and six top-five finishes in 22 starts. He has finished 10th or worse in seven of his past nine races there and has led just 47 laps combined in those nine races.
Keselowski, the 2012 champ, has won four races in 2020.
Chase Elliott comes to Phoenix with maximum momentum. About to turn 25, he is the youngest of the championship-eligible four, and he drove his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet like a seasoned veteran to win the Martinsville race.
A botched tire change forced him to make an extra pit stop, demoting him to the back of the field. He kept his cool and raced back to the front for his fourth win in 2020.
At Phoenix, Elliott has two top-five finishes in nine starts and has been fast there at times.
Kevin Harvick — hey, wait! Didn’t we just gripe about the playoff format because he is eliminated?
Yes, but if you’re talking about Phoenix, you can’t ignore Harvick. He has won nine times in 35 starts.
Had he not been ushered out of the contention for the title, he would be the favorite to win the championship because the finale will be at Phoenix.
It could have come down to Harvick and Hamlin. They’ve had some good duels in 2020. Just last month at Kansas Speedway they raced each other hard for the bonus playoff point that goes to the top finisher in each “stage” of a NASCAR race.
I wrote then that such a duel would be the ideal finish at Phoenix. I said it would be a shame if either of them was eliminated from the championship battle. Well, guess what?
The Phoenix race could end with Harvick and Hamlin side-by-side on the front row for a late-race restart. If that happens, expect Hamlin to back off and let Harvick take the victory. After all, Harvick can’t be the champ. Hamlin’s goal will be to win the championship, not the race.
Hamlin will have no reason to challenge Harvick, no reason to risk so much as a scratch on his fender. Even if Harvick gets his 10th win this year at Phoenix, he will finish no better than fifth in season points.
As a driver once said, “I’m tired of hearing about points. I understand.”
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.