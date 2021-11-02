Hallman: Will Hamlin be able to hack it with title at stake Sunday?

Bowman and Elliott shrugged off Hamlin’s vituperative episode. And well they could.

Bowman has hacked his way to four Cup Series wins this year — double Hamlin’s 2021 total and more victories than two of his three Hendrick Motorsports teammates. Within hours, a “Hack” T-shirt was available from the Hendrick Motorsports website — $19.95 in a variety of colors.

Elliott joked that Hamlin’s jab at his fans might make him loose sleep. Then he turned serious. “We’re moving on,” he said. “That’s all that matters.”

Elliott is right. Moving on to Phoenix is what matters. The question is, can Hamlin rein in his anger, refine it to serve the “big picture” his crew chief evoked?

One thing as certain as death and taxes — NASCAR is not going to strip Hamlin of his shot at the title. That is not the NASCAR way. NASCAR senior vice president Scott Miller discussed the matter on his Monday appearance on SiriusXM radio. He didn’t say what steps might be taken beyond “conversation,” but it was obvious no game-changing penalty was coming.

I think a public scolding, and maybe a fine, is all NASCAR needs to do.