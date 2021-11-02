Hallman: Will Hamlin be able to hack it with title on line Sunday?

Denny didn’t actually do that, did he?
Yes. Yes, he did. After nearly a full season of measured intensity and big-picture competitiveness, Virginia’s lone current big-league A-list stock car racer had a meltdown.
The 40-year-old veteran had it on the Martinsville Speedway half-mile, where bumps and spins are routine. He had it when his mental state for the next race – the championship finale this coming Sunday at Phoenix Raceway – could make or break his effort to add a NASCAR Cup Series driver’s title to an otherwise dazzling list of career accomplishments.
Let’s review.
In Martinsville’s 500-lapper, Hamlin started at the back because his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had not passed prerace inspection the first couple of times. Hamlin’s patience and skill got him to the front – even overcoming a mid-race pit road speeding penalty.
Once in the lead, he was hard to dislodge. He led 103 of the final 113 laps. Trouble is, Alex Bowman led the final eight laps and won the race. And he took the lead when he drove his Chevrolet hard into a turn inside Hamlin – and slid up into Hamlin.
The contact could hardly be called a dirty move. It’s the sort of thing Hamlin has done himself and labeled “just short-track racing.” Dirty or not, the contact sent Hamlin sliding into the wall. He limped home 24th.
As Bowman began the traditional victor’s burnout – tire-smoking spins at the finish line – Hamlin drove up and the two cars ended up in a metaphorical face-to-face glare. Hamlin nosed against Bowman’s front bumper and pushed Bowman back a foot or two.
Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, was on the radio, admonishing his driver to “get smart. Big picture here, big picture.”
The big picture of which Gabehart spoke is the championship race at Phoenix. Martinsville finish notwithstanding, Hamlin is still in NASCAR’s final four along with Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. No doubt, Gabehart feared Hamlin doing something truly egregious and getting stripped of his title shot.
Hamlin, with Gabehart in his ear, abandoned his on-track confrontation and pulled into the pits. Still fuming during his obligatory television trackside interview, Hamlin said Bowman was an “absolute hack” who can’t beat his own teammates.
A cascade of boos poured from the stands. Hamlin, who grew up in Chesterfield County, has won five of his 32 Cup Series starts at Martinsville. On this day, any cheers from his home-state fans were drowned out.
Asked to comment on the jeers, Hamlin said they came from Elliott’s fans who “don’t think straightly.” Nothing like taking a potshot at NASCAR’s most popular driver to wrap up your day at the racetrack.
Bowman and Elliott shrugged off Hamlin’s vituperative episode. And well they could.
Bowman has hacked his way to four Cup Series wins this year – double Hamlin’s 2021 total and more victories than two of his three Hendrick Motorsports teammates. Within hours, a “Hack” T-shirt was available from the Hendrick Motorsports website – $19.95 in a variety of colors.
Elliott joked that Hamlin’s jab at his fans might make him loose sleep. Then he turned serious. “We’re moving on,” he said. “That’s all that matters.”
Elliott is right. Moving on to Phoenix is what matters. The question is, can Hamlin rein in his anger, refine it to serve the “big picture” his crew chief evoked?
One thing as certain as death and taxes – NASCAR is not going to strip Hamlin of his shot at the title. That is not the NASCAR way. NASCAR Senior Vice President Scott Miller discussed the matter on his Monday appearance on SiriusXM radio. He didn’t say what steps might be taken beyond “conversation,” but it was obvious no game-changing penalty was coming.
I think a public scolding, and maybe a fine, is all NASCAR needs to do.
Hamlin will determine how big a deal this is. If he’s going to win a championship at last, he must focus. All year, he has been a model of steady, strong performances. But he has only won twice. To be the champ, he has to finish ahead of the three remining contenders at Phoenix. The sure way to do that is to win.
In 38 starts on the quirky Phoenix one-mile oval, Hamlin has two victories, the most recent in 2015. He finished third there in March.
He’s up against Larson, this season’s dominant driver with nine wins in 35 races. Nobody else has won more than four. Larson has led 2,474 laps this year. Hamlin is a distant second with 1,502 laps led. At Phoenix, Larson hasn’t won in 14 starts but he runs well everywhere this year.
Truex’s lone Phoenix win came in March. Elliott also has a single Phoenix victory – the one that gave him the championship last November.
Hours after the Martinsville race was over, Hamlin took to Twitter, writing of the 16 years he has worked to win a championship. “I’m ready,” he tweeted. “My team’s ready. …bring it.”
Maybe he got Gabehart’s message.
Before we conclude, here’s the weekly look at the playoff predictions I made in February.
I correctly picked Larson, Elliott and Hamlin as three of my Final Four. My fourth was Kyle Busch, who came up just short of Truex for the final spot.
I picked Larson to be the champ. We shall see.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.