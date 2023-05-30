Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Really, it can’t have been that hard a decision. NASCAR did the right thing.

Chase Elliott turned left into the side of Denny Hamlin’s car, causing a serious crash. That forced NASCAR to suspend Elliott for one race.

The incident happened on lap 186, not quite halfway through Monday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The two were battling for position when Hamlin’s Toyota drifted up the track crowding the side of Elliott’s Chevrolet into the outside wall.

Elliott bounced off the wall and made a distinct left turn into Hamlin’s fender, turning Hamlin nose-first hard into the wall. Both cars were done for the day.

Hamlin was fuming when a broadcast pit reporter caught up with him, calling Elliott’s behavior a “tantrum” and saying “he shouldn’t be racing next week.”

Hamlin was calling for NASCAR to slap Elliott with the one-race suspension. There was precedent for such a penalty, as Hamlin knew well.

Though he drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin co-owns with Michael Jordan a two-car Cup Series team, 23XI. Last season in a race on the Las Vegas track – like Charlotte a 1.5-mile oval – one of Hamlin’s drivers, Bubba Wallace, steered into Kyle Larson in a similar incident.

Larson had crowded Wallace into the wall as the two of them – both contenders to win the race – battled for position. Wallace, apparently sensing his chance at victory was lost, took aim at Larson’s Chevy and hooked its right rear, sending Larson into the wall.

A couple of days later, NASCAR benched Wallace for one race. The move he made, NASCAR said, was dangerous. It was, indeed, dangerous then. It was still dangerous Monday.

Elliott calmly insisted his left hook into Hamlin was unfortunate but unintentional, that his steering had been knocked awry when Hamlin squeezed him into the wall.

That assertion was weakened when Hamlin shared an online graphic showing Elliott’s steering at the moment of the crash. Elliott appeared to have made a hard left. And, yes, such things are digitally recorded in this age of techno-wizardry.

There was also speculation that Brad Keselowski’s trailing Ford had tapped Elliott’s Chevy and sent it askew, causing the contact. But the broadcast pulled up an aerial view that was clear – Keselowski’s contact came after Elliott made his swing to the left.

Elliott defenders pointed out differences between his crash with Hamlin and the knockout punch that Wallace’s Toyota delivered to Larson’s Chevy in 2022. Hamlin and Elliott were only a few feet apart, they said, while Wallace drove down the width of the track to get to Larson.

Others railed that Hamlin deserved the retaliation, that Hamlin has his own long history of aggressive driving, including intentional paybacks.

The what-about-Hamlin chatter may be based in fact, but here’s the thing – it didn’t matter.

What mattered is that NASCAR has decreed that hooking a car the way Wallace did, and the way Elliott did, warrants a suspension. Elliott’s protestations of innocence notwithstanding, the preponderance of evidence left him in line for the suspension. Hendrick will not appeal.

Elliott is a likable driver and a talented one, He’s the perennial winner of NASCAR’s most popular driver vote by the fans. He has missed six races already this year because of a snowboarding injury, which puts him in danger of failing to qualify for the Cup Series playoffs.

Didn’t matter. None of that mattered. None of it had anything to do with what happened on lap 186 at Charlotte.

“Drivers need to understand they have to handle that a completely different way,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, on Tuesday on SiriusXM radio.

NASCAR gave Elliott a week to think that over.

And, oh, by the way, Ryan Blaney won the 600.

Blaney, 29, is as well-liked as anybody in the NASCAR garage, and he’s been in a drawn-out flirt with superstardom. But it had been a long time since he had won a Cup points race – 59 events, dating back to August 2021.

For a driver with one of the tour’s most successful operations, Team Penske, that’s a long time between career win No. 7 and No. 8. And for all the bravado and quirky sense of humor that makes Blaney a delight to his fans, he knew it was a long time.

“You start to feel like you can’t win anymore,” he said after the race, tears starting to well.

But win he did, smoothly pulling away from a gaggle of strong contenders in the final laps to finish more than half a second in front of William Byron.

Great victory, nice guy – a distraction from the move another driver never should have made.

