Hallman: Yellow line rule upstages Cup race at Talladega

The rule upstaged the race.
NASCAR got the spectacle it wanted at Talladega Superspeedway — eight cars crossing the finish line within a heartbeat of each other as the checkered flag waved above. Denny Hamlin’s Toyota was just .0023 of a second ahead of Matt DiBenedetto’s Ford.
But before fans could catch their breath, questions about NASCAR’s yellow line rule rained down, dampening the excitement.
The rule is an out-of-bounds regulation invoked, for safety’s sake, at the two fastest tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series tour: Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway.
A double yellow line at the inside of the racing surface marks the limit. A driver can’t cross it to get around another car — unless another driver forces the out-of-bounds move.
In that case, the driver who forced a rival’s car below the line is in violation.
As the cars hurtled toward the finish there was line-crossing going on. Hamlin’s Toyota and Chase Elliott’s Chevrolet were both below the line — each for about a second and a half in the race’s final 15 seconds. Each gained at least a position.
But were they forced under the line? Had DiBenedetto’s attempt to block another car left Hamlin nowhere else to run? Had Chris Buescher’s Ford shouldered Elliott out of bounds?
NASCAR quickly pronounced Hamlin not guilty and let his victory stand. DiBenedetto’s second-place finish was disallowed and he was demoted to 21st place, last among the cars still on the lead lap at the end of the race.
Elliott was also demoted, but after his team appealed, NASCAR retracted that penalty, reinstating his fifth-place finish. Instead, Buescher — who was eighth as they originally crossed the line — joined DiBenedetto in exile and was awarded 22nd.
The finish wasn’t the only time the rule came to bear. Twice during the race, NASCAR ruled that Joey Logano had used his Ford to force other drivers below the line.
Logano didn’t plead innocent afterward. But he questioned NASCAR’s consistency from one race to the next. “They haven’t called it in a long time…. They’re just kind of like, ‘Let it go.’ ”
Hamlin, not surprisingly, applauded NASCAR race officials’ interpretation of the rule.
“They finally put their foot down,” he said — praise that seemed to verify Logano’s point that Sunday’s officiating was different than that of previous races.
Afterward, two retired superstar drivers who are part of NBC’s racing telecast team said it was time to erase the rule, in force for two decades, from the NASCAR books.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., a safety advocate and long-running most popular driver when he raced, weighed in on the air minutes after the race was over.
“I got a great idea for everybody,” he said. “How about we just get rid of the yellow line rule? Nobody really wants to see the races come down to these types of decisions. I don’t think it’s going to crash more cars than we crashed today.”
Dale Jarrett, a former Cup Series champion, immediately seconded Earnhardt.
NASCAR’s rule package for superspeedways, which emphasizes aerodynamics and keeps horsepower below the level allowed at the Cup Series shorter tracks, puts a premium on momentum. A driver trying to make a pass dare not ease off the accelerator. A driver about to be passed knows the best defense is a bold move to block.
Sunday’s race was a demolition derby. Three times in the first 14 laps the caution flag flew. It took three overtime restarts after wrecks to finish the race. In all there were 13 caution flags — and NASCAR officials ignored two crashes that occurred behind the leaders on the final lap.
The race report showed that of the 39 cars that started, 26 were involved in crashes, several of them more than once, and 13 cars were damaged too severely to finish.
NASCAR officials said the yellow-line rule won’t be scrapped, but conceded that aggressive driving is a problem.
“I feel like we’re tearing up too much equipment,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president for competition, said Monday in a SiriusXM radio interview. “It’s super easy for them to be aggressive out there in those tight quarters…. The aggression has just gone way up on the superspeedways. We have to kind of get our arms back around that a little bit.”
There was a time when the drivers themselves got their arms around that kind of thing.
For example, in 1981, Darrell Waltrip — 34 years old and in the early stages of his Hall of Fame career — dipped onto the track’s apron, which bounced him back up in front of Benny Parsons to win a qualifying race at Daytona.
The yellow line had yet to be painted; the rule was nearly two decades away. But several veteran drivers criticized the move, including Richard Petty, 10 years older than Waltrip and the sport’s “King.” Petty said the move was one of the “stupidest things I’ve ever seen.”
A defiant Waltrip said, “I won the race and nobody got hurt.” However, Waltrip didn’t make that move again. He knew it wouldn’t be tolerated.
At the moment, NASCAR seems to have no driver like Petty who can lay down the law. The drivers bicker and complain.
Sometimes they are eloquent, but not one of them commands enough respect to be heeded throughout the garage.
The strongest driver voices are the ones in the TV booth. That’s not quite the same.
Sometimes it’s not the rulebook that is the law of a sport. Sometimes it’s the people who play.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.