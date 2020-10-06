Hallman: Yellow line rule upstages Cup race at Talladega

“I feel like we’re tearing up too much equipment,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president for competition, said Monday in a SiriusXM radio interview. “It’s super easy for them to be aggressive out there in those tight quarters…. The aggression has just gone way up on the superspeedways. We have to kind of get our arms back around that a little bit.”

There was a time when the drivers themselves got their arms around that kind of thing.

For example, in 1981, Darrell Waltrip — 34 years old and in the early stages of his Hall of Fame career — dipped onto the track’s apron, which bounced him back up in front of Benny Parsons to win a qualifying race at Daytona.

The yellow line had yet to be painted; the rule was nearly two decades away. But several veteran drivers criticized the move, including Richard Petty, 10 years older than Waltrip and the sport’s “King.” Petty said the move was one of the “stupidest things I’ve ever seen.”

A defiant Waltrip said, “I won the race and nobody got hurt.” However, Waltrip didn’t make that move again. He knew it wouldn’t be tolerated.

At the moment, NASCAR seems to have no driver like Petty who can lay down the law. The drivers bicker and complain.