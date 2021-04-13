Hamlin not planning to buy or operate Southside Speedway

Denny Hamlin will always have a soft spot in his racer’s heart for Southside Speedway, but he said he is not planning to purchase or operate the closed short track less than 4 miles from his alma mater, Manchester High School.
Hamlin’s name popped up on social media as a likely buyer after the track’s owners announced in December that the 1/3-mile oval, already shut down because of the pandemic, would not reopen.
“I haven’t engaged with anyone about it,” Hamlin said last week. “No one’s really approached me about it.”
Hamlin, who as a young driver honed his racing skills at Southside, has gone on to superstar status at NASCAR’s top level. In recent years, he has brought special-event races to the track to benefit his charitable foundation. He said he’d previously thought about someday taking over the track, but couldn’t make financial sense of being an owner-operator.
“I don’t mind losing a little money,” he said, “but I’m not going to lose a ton of money.”
Hamlin said his latest business venture — sharing ownership of a new race team with basketball icon Michael Jordan — demands so much of his time that owning a racetrack would be an extremely difficult undertaking.
Southside — which held races for more than six decades before shutting down in 2020 — sits on 41.6 acres that straddle Genito Road in Chesterfield County southwest of Richmond. County records show the property assessed at about $1.8 million.
A proposal for a self-storage facility to be built on part of the track’s parking space was approved by the county’s planning commission last year, but that project is shelved for now.
Jennifer Mullis is the speedway’s manager. She is the daughter of Sue Clements, one of two sisters who own the track. Mullis said the owners aren’t ready to announce any plans for the property’s future.
“Not yet,” she said. “This has been a hard time for all of us who have loved the speedway for all these years. This is a grieving time for us, too.”
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter
@RandyLHallman.