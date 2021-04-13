Hamlin not planning to buy or operate Southside Speedway

Denny Hamlin will always have a soft spot in his racer’s heart for Southside Speedway, but he said he is not planning to purchase or operate the closed short track less than 4 miles from his alma mater, Manchester High School.

Hamlin’s name popped up on social media as a likely buyer after the track’s owners announced in December that the 1/3-mile oval, already shut down because of the pandemic, would not reopen.

“I haven’t engaged with anyone about it,” Hamlin said last week. “No one’s really approached me about it.”

Hamlin, who as a young driver honed his racing skills at Southside, has gone on to superstar status at NASCAR’s top level. In recent years, he has brought special-event races to the track to benefit his charitable foundation. He said he’d previously thought about someday taking over the track, but couldn’t make financial sense of being an owner-operator.

“I don’t mind losing a little money,” he said, “but I’m not going to lose a ton of money.”

Hamlin said his latest business venture — sharing ownership of a new race team with basketball icon Michael Jordan — demands so much of his time that owning a racetrack would be an extremely difficult undertaking.