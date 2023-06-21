Choking up on a bat is so rare these days that Hayden Cantrelle sometimes needs to explain to teammates why his hands are not down on the bat knob like everybody else’s are.

Cantrelle, a Richmond Flying Squirrels’ infielder, grips the bat at least a couple of inches up on the handle. What’s more, his hands often separate when he swings, a split-hands grip, a la Ty Cobb from a century ago.

The goal, according to the 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Cantrelle, is to swing with as large a hitting surface as possible. So he goes with a big bat and makes it a little shorter and lighter by holding it up on the handle.

Up until he was 18, Cantrelle said he gripped a bat the same way his teammates did, down by the knob.

“In college, I needed a little bit more mass on the barrel,” said Cantrelle, 24, who starred at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “So what I did was I grabbed a (34-inch model) and started choking up on it. Over time, I liked the sensation.”

He felt as though he had begun swinging with a larger sweet spot than he had been using, said Cantrelle, who is a switch-hitter. The approach for Cantrelle is the same from both sides. A natural right-handed hitter, he began switch-hitting at age 9.

“I’m right-legged and right-armed, so some things come a little bit at ease right-handed,” said Cantrelle.

He regularly answers questions from teammates about the thought process involved in choking up, which was common decades ago.

Hands separating while swinging “is not intentional,” said Cantrelle. “But I think that comes as a result of me trying to keep my top hand through the ball longer, or trying to keep the bat in the zone as long as possible.”

The score was 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night, when the Flying Squirrels opened a six-game series against Harrisburg at The Diamond. Cantrelle led off for Richmond and did what he does well: get on base. He drew a walk in what became a 3-2 Squirrels' win (11 innings).

Cantrelle went into the series ranked sixth among Eastern League players in on-base percentage (.405). Nobody in the league has been hit by more pitches (13) and he ranks ninth in walks drawn. Cantrelle has found a way to impact a game on the bases despite batting .227. He followed a .294 April with a .179 May.

MLB organizations have repeatedly demonstrated they recognize value in Cantrelle, who’s from Lafayette, La. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, and then 2022 brought significant instability to Cantrelle’s world.

The Brewers traded him to the Miami Marlins in early April of 2022, and less than two months later, the Marlins dealt him to the Giants.

“We made travel from Phoenix to Biloxi (Miss., with the Brewers’ Double-A team), we had media day, I got settled in, my locker, my roommate,” said Cantrelle, of leaving the Brewers.

His roommate was traded to the San Diego Padres an hour before Cantrelle learned he was dealt to the Marlins. “That was an interesting time,” he said. The Brewers’ Double-A team opened that season against the Marlins’ Double-A team. Cantrelle changed clubhouses in the same ballpark.

Six weeks later, “I packed up my locker again,” said Cantrelle of the trade to the San Francisco Giants’ system.

“Happy to get to play ball, wherever I am,” he said. “It was good perspective for me. Whether I thought I needed it or wanted it at the time, it doesn’t matter. I learned a lot through that experience.

“Just happy where my feet are. No matter where you are, you have a responsibility to yourself to go out there and get it done for you.”

