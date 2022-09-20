Harrison's record-tying mark not enough for Flying Squirrels in 9-3 loss at SeaWolves to open playoffs

Flying Squirrels ace Kyle Harrison tied a franchise playoff record on the mound for Richmond in its playoff opener at the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night, but the Erie bats ultimately got the better of the Flying Squirrels, downing them 9-3 at UPMC Park to begin the Eastern League Southwest Division Series.

Harrison struck out nine, which matched Justin Fitzgerald’s Flying Squirrels postseason mark from the 2011 Eastern League Championship Series. The Seawolves (81-58), though, tagged Harrison — a lefty rated No. 2 overall prospect in the Giants system by MLB.com — for a run apiece in the second and third innings, sinking Richmond (66-72) into a deficit it never recovered from.

Harrison was replaced by righty Wil Jensen heading into the fourth inning. And the SeaWolves went on to break open the game against Jensen, in the fifth. The frame included a three-run homer to right field by shortstop Danny Serretti, that put Richmond in a 6-1 hole.

Flying Squirrels designated hitter Marco Luciano, the top-ranked prospect in the Giants’ system who received a Tuesday promotion to Double-A, notched an RBI single in the sixth to score second baseman Will Wilson. It was his first Double-A hit.

Richmond returns home to play Erie on Thursday in the best-of-three series.