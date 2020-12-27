Haskins stripped of job in loss to Panthers; NFC East still up for grabs

LANDOVER, Md. - Former Old Dominion star Taylor Heinicke nearly rescued the Washington offense, but the NFC East race will instead come down to Week 17 after a 20-13 Carolina Panthers victory over Washington.

Starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins struggled all game, and was finally benched for Heinicke with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Heinicke just joined the team in December but was with coach Ron Rivera previously, and immediately lifted the team to a near-comeback, instead running out of time when an onside kick failed.

At 6-9, Washington can still win and clinch a playoff spot next week in Philadelphia. If they lose, though, another team will come away with the title.

This has been a breaking news update.