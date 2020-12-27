 Skip to main content
Haskins stripped of job in loss to Panthers; NFC East still up for grabs
1 comment
breaking

Panthers Washington Football

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) walking on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md.

 The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. - Former Old Dominion star Taylor Heinicke nearly rescued the Washington offense, but the NFC East race will instead come down to Week 17 after a 20-13 Carolina Panthers victory over Washington.

Starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins struggled all game, and was finally benched for Heinicke with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Heinicke just joined the team in December but was with coach Ron Rivera previously, and immediately lifted the team to a near-comeback, instead running out of time when an onside kick failed.

At 6-9, Washington can still win and clinch a playoff spot next week in Philadelphia. If they lose, though, another team will come away with the title.

