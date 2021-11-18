He didn't start playing football until high school. Now four years after college, ODU's Bunmi Rotimi is getting his NFL chance

He spent 2019 with the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF and 2020 with the New York Guardians of the XFL. Both leagues folded. Rotimi was undeterred.

"Throughout everything, you know, I've just never really felt that I can't do this," he said. "So it's just, every time I play, I love it more and more and more. And I just don't want it to end. And now thankfully I'm here and I'm grateful for it."

Rotimi was a summer addition to Washington's roster, and was sent to the practice squad on cut day. But with injuries to Montez Sweat and Chase Young, he's now finally getting his NFL opportunity, four years after graduating from ODU.

He was called up to Washington's active roster on Saturday, and played 8 defensive snaps in the win against Tampa Bay. He's expected to play again on Sunday in Carolina.

"It's been humbling, that's the best way to put it," he said. "It's just been constant faith, since you just never know. I did three different leagues, and two of them, the AAF and XFL, both had early ends, so you just never know when your next opportunity is going to be.

"So it has really just been about keeping faith, and it has really been a humbling process, and now I'm just grateful for all of it."