Heinicke benched as Commanders lose to 49ers, but retain playoff spot for the moment

A game that started as a referendum on Taylor Heinicke ended with Carson Wentz under center.

Heinicke had one of his best games of the season before the wheels came off in spectacular fashion towards the end of a 37-20 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Washington Commanders’ defense valiantly tried to keep the team in the game, but the offense had no answers for the vaunted 49ers pass rush, and San Francisco was able to run up the score late.

However, thanks to losses earlier in the day by the Lions and Seahawks, Washington, even at 7-7-1, remains in the final playoff spot in the NFC — the Commanders just need to defeat the Browns at the Cowboys, both at home, in the season’s final two weeks to keep playing.

As for Heinicke, talk that he would be replaced by Wentz if he struggled spurred him to one of his best games of the season early.

With all three of his top targets available, Heinicke took advantage, throwing to Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel to keep Washington in the game well into the third quarter.

Sensing the momentum slipping in the third quarter, Commanders coach Ron Rivera ordered up a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak with Washington in its own territory.

The play came up an inch short, and the 49ers immediately turned the positive field position into a 33-yard George Kittle touchdown reception.

Things went off the rails from there, with San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa logging sack number 17.5 on the season, a forced fumble where Heinicke never had a chance against the star defensive end.

Jimmie Ward followed that up with an interception that sent Rivera to the bench for Wentz.

Wentz last played when he broke his finger in a Week 6 win against the Chicago Bears.

Entering the game, he immediately sensed what the circumstances called for and released the ball quickly, knowing that the 49ers pass rush would be swarming almost instantaneously.

Wentz finished his first drive 7-of-10 for 73 yards, including a touchdown pass to Samuel.

Washington attempted a 2-point conversion play to cut the Niners lead to 8, but Bosa sacked Wentz on the attempt.

The Commanders also were unable to get running back Brian Robinson Jr. going — he finished with 22 carries for 58 yards.

On defense, the return of Chase Young provided a lift, but wasn’t enough to overcome San Francisco’s formidable tandem of Christian McCaffrey and Kittle, both of whom did their damage on Saturday.

After watching the Commanders decisively win the time of possession battle in the first half, quarterback Brock Purdy took over in the second half, slicing and dicing his way through a Washington defense that was giving up chunk plays in the middle of the field.

The Commanders missed safety Kam Curl, who was out with an injury. Replacement Darrick Forrest had a big interception in the first half, but he was caught out of position after the Niners made their adjustments.

Washington returns home for a Sunday matchup against reeling Cleveland, and with a win will be able to set up a win-and-in matchup against the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

That success seems likely to depend on how quickly Wentz can shake off the rust coming off the bench.

His laser-like arm can help compensate for the struggles of the offensive line, but early this season he struggled to make decisions quickly and get the ball out.

Where he goes from here will dictate Washington’s postseason hopes, and perhaps the future market for Wentz once the season ends.

Washington 0 7 7 6 — 20

San Francisco 0 7 14 16 — 37

Second Quarter

SF—McCloud 71 run (Gould kick), 6:26.

Was—Dotson 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :22.

Third Quarter

SF—Kittle 34 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 10:38.

SF—Kittle 33 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52.

Was—McLaurin 3 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 2:46.

Fourth Quarter

SF—FG Gould 26, 14:56.

SF—FG Gould 23, 12:02.

SF—FG Gould 35, 9:16.

Was—C.Samuel 20 pass from Wentz (pass failed), 5:25.

SF—McCaffrey 1 run (Gould kick), 2:13.

Was SF

First downs 21 14

Total Net Yards 349 371

Rushes-yards 33-79 26-153

Passing 270 218

Punt Returns 1-4 2-12

Kickoff Returns 6-93 1-23

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 25-34-1 15-22-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-19 3-16

Punts 4-48.0 2-40.0

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-51 4-25

Time of Possession 33:35 26:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing–Washington, Robinson 22-58, Williams 3-13, Gibson 5-10, Samuel 1-2, Heinicke 2-(minus 4). San Francisco, McCloud 1-71, McCaffrey 15-46, Davis-Price 9-30, Purdy 1-6.

Passing–Washington, Heinicke 13-18-1-166, Wentz 12-16-0-123. San Francisco, Purdy 15-22-1-234.

Receiving–Washington, Dotson 6-76, Thomas 6-35, Samuel 5-52, McLaurin 4-77, Williams 2-28, Gibson 2-21. San Francisco, Kittle 6-120, Aiyuk 5-81, Jennings 2-21, McCaffrey 2-12.