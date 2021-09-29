Heinicke's homecoming on Sunday provides an opportunity for him to take stock of how far he's come

ASHBURN - As a standout at Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Ga., the Atlanta Falcons practiced right down the road, but the NFL was not yet on Taylor Heinicke's mind.
Now Heinicke's whirlwind year will continue on Sunday in Georgia, in front of what is expected to be dozens, if not hundreds, of hometown supporters.
"It's going to mean a lot," Heinicke said. "They're a big part of who I am today, and why I'm here, so it'll be really cool to go out and hopefully put on a good show - get a win in front of those guys."
Heinicke has kept his Georgia roots, and returns every offseason to work with his longtime trainers. This year he also attended the Masters golf tournament, but his mom, Diane Dodsworth, said there wasn't a lot of time for home cooking during his stay - Taylor was on a special diet designed to bulk him up for the upcoming season.
His size has denied him opportunities his whole career, and he joked when asked to give a scouting report of his high school self.
"Small. Weak arm. Slow," he said.
He added: "I go back in high school and look, I had a bunch of good receivers, too. So they made me look good. But yeah, slow and short. Weak arm."
That first glance is part of the reason opportunities haven't readily presented themselves.
"People for whatever reason, they fall back to their original evaluation on people," Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "So he's always going to be seen as an undrafted guy until he continues to do the things he's been doing, but he's got to do it over time. He can have five great games, and if he has one bad game, it's like, oh, well, here's the undrafted guy that everybody knows."
That was the case Sunday when he struggled in a road loss to the Bills.
Washington coach Ron Rivera caused a minor stir Monday when he said Heinicke needs to be more of a "game manager," but he's spent the two days since explaining that he's not trying to transform the dynamic quarterback into Alex Smith.
"There's a lot of things you can do in game management," Rivera said. "It's not just checking down. It's making the right read, putting us in the right offensive play, it's tucking the ball and running it at the right time, stuff like that.
"People think you don't want the guy to make plays. There's a time and a place to make the big plays. If you watch the way Tom Brady plays, he's very systematic. He controls the game, controls the pace and makes great decisions, then all of a sudden he's throwing big bombs."
Rivera said he continues to have faith in Heinicke to make big plays, as do teammates.
Perhaps Heinicke's best achievement is making it through three games without any major ailments (he's had a handful of bruises, but nothing that has taken him out of games).
He attributes that in part to his trainers in Georgia, Dr. Joel Seedman and Earl Williams.
"I just go back when when I was coming out of college, I could barely bench 135," Heinicke said. "I had a chipped clavicle, AC joint sprain. It was tough. They were debating on whether I needed to get surgery, and that's the last thing I want to do, getting ready for pro day.
"(Seedman) said, 'You don't need surgery. I'm going to fix you up.' And after about two months he had me 20 pounds heavier, looking really strong, and I felt good, so that's why I keep going back to him every offseason, and he's a big part of why I'm still in the NFL."
Injury updates: Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) returned to practice for the first time since being placed on injured reserve, but he was limited in what he did and a return doesn't appear imminent, at least at the moment. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was placed in the team's concussion protocol. Rivera said St-Juste was evaluated during the game on Sunday and cleared to return, but didn't feel right on Tuesday and was moved into the protocol.
