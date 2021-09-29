Heinicke's homecoming on Sunday provides an opportunity for him to take stock of how far he's come

"People for whatever reason, they fall back to their original evaluation on people," Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "So he's always going to be seen as an undrafted guy until he continues to do the things he's been doing, but he's got to do it over time. He can have five great games, and if he has one bad game, it's like, oh, well, here's the undrafted guy that everybody knows."

That was the case Sunday when he struggled in a road loss to the Bills.

Washington coach Ron Rivera caused a minor stir Monday when he said Heinicke needs to be more of a "game manager," but he's spent the two days since explaining that he's not trying to transform the dynamic quarterback into Alex Smith.

"There's a lot of things you can do in game management," Rivera said. "It's not just checking down. It's making the right read, putting us in the right offensive play, it's tucking the ball and running it at the right time, stuff like that.

"People think you don't want the guy to make plays. There's a time and a place to make the big plays. If you watch the way Tom Brady plays, he's very systematic. He controls the game, controls the pace and makes great decisions, then all of a sudden he's throwing big bombs."