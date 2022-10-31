Heinicke's 'special sauce' rallies Commanders: 'Going into the huddle, we believe'

INDIANAPOLIS — Don't bother looking at the stat sheet while attempting to make sense of the Taylor Heinicke phenomenon.

The numbers, or a critical viewing of the game's first three quarters, showed a quarterback who could have been benched without much objection.

A look at the huddle, though, as Heinicke gathered the Washington Commanders for what would be the game-winning drive against the Indianapolis Colts, told a different story.

"Going into the huddle, like, we believe," offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas said. "It's a big thing when you look around in the huddle and everybody has that look, like, 'Nobody's gonna stop us.'"

Once again, nobody did. The Commanders are 4-4, and improbably back in the playoff discussion after a 1-4 start.

Lucas was asked: How much of that belief is attributable to Heinicke?

"A lot," he responded. "He and Terry (McLaurin). Eighty percent. You know what I'm saying? We're just soldiers in their army."

On sports radio Monday morning, former quarterback Robert Griffin III declared that Heinicke has the "special sauce."

Punter Tress Way, one of the team's longest-tenured players, chalked it up this week to Heinicke being "a good hang," a player who is widely loved in the locker room.

During the week, Heinicke is often seen floating around the room, talking sneakers, golf, or whatever the topic du jour is.

"I love this team," Heinicke said. "It's my favorite team I've been on, favorite locker room I've been on, and I can't say enough good things about the guys in there.

"Whether it's an offensive lineman with a DB, or a quarterback with a linebacker, everyone gets along, and we all have fun and we all work hard together.

"You see that on the field when we keep battling for each other."

Coach Ron Rivera attempted to walk the postgame tightrope of celebrating what the team is while reminding them of what they aren't.

Rivera was particularly incensed by a handful of third-down conversions by the Colts where he perceived the defense was trying to freelance - he declared that "crap," and added, "We're not going to have that."

But he didn't want the players to dwell on that, instead asking them to focus on the fourth-quarter rally.

It's a team that seems to need to face adversity before rising to the challenge.

"I don't disagree," Rivera said. "It's a little concerning at times. But we talked about what we can do as opposed to what we can't do."

That belief showed itself at times in the team's playcalling over the last two weeks. Given the opportunity to be conservative last week, and force Aaron Rodgers to make a play, Heinicke was instead trusted with a high-risk pass to McLaurin.

On Sunday, the Colts opted not to take that chance with rookie Sam Ehlinger in his first NFL start. The Indy crowd, which has been spoiled in terms of quarterback play over the last two decades, booed heartily, even as the home team held the lead late.

Meanwhile, on the Washington sideline, there was no sense of panic.

"I think it's the intangible things that really keep this team together," Heinicke said. "A lot of the wins aren't pretty, but it's a win, nonetheless. The guys have a lot of heart.

"That's just our team. We're just a bunch of guys out there working hard and trying to play our best ball, and we don't give up on each other."