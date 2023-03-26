PHOENIX — It's crunch time in the sale process of the Washington Commanders.

The NFL's owners, coaches and general managers will gather this week in Phoenix for the league's annual meeting, where rule changes are discussed, business is handled, and gossip exchanged.

For the last two years, one of the hottest topics has been the future of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, and more recently, the sale process he initiated in November.

Here are some potential outcomes, and their likelihood:

1) Snyder sells the team to Josh Harris

The presumed frontrunner in the race to buy the team has been D.C. native and current sports owner Josh Harris, whose holdings include the NBA's 76ers, the NHL's Devils, and a portion of the Premier League's Crystal Palace.

Harris has added firepower to his group by bringing into the fold fellow D.C. billionaire Mitchell Rales, and celebrity investor Magic Johnson.

The NFL's ownership rules complicate the transaction, because the group will need to have as much as $2 billion in cash at the time of closing to facilitate a $6 billion sale price - and that doesn't count the investments that will need to be made immediately in a new stadium project.

Likelihood: It's often best not to overthink things, and the group that entered as the favorites remains that way. It's possible the sale is announced soon, but not consummated for a few months as the group gets its finances together.

2) Snyder sells the team to Jeff Bezos

The Amazon billionaire wouldn't have any liquidity issues, nor any trouble footing the bill on a new stadium. Plus, his ties to D.C. are well established, and his private jet was on the same Caribbean island as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones earlier this year.

However, Bezos owns the Washington Post, which led the way in reporting on alleged widespread sexual harassment inside the Commanders' headquarters.

Fox News reported last week that Bezos is being allowed into the bidding. Other sources have maintained he will not be allowed to place a bid.

The confusion is not surprising given the high stakes involved in the transactions, where even the most trusted sources can have an agenda.

Likelihood: Expect the NFL's owners to make a strong push for Bezos, but ultimately, if having to leave his money on the sideline is what it costs to get Snyder out, they'll be fine with that.

3) Snyder sells the team to another bidder

Multiple prospective buyers have toured the team's facilities and prepared bids, with the other reported names being Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos.

Fertitta's initial bid was reported at $5.5 billion, which is a fair number for the team according to Sportico's annual valuations, but likely wouldn't sit well with fellow owners.

The Phoenix Suns NBA team recently sold for $5 billion, and the NFL wants to maintain its franchises as the most valuable in sports.

However, keeping Snyder around at this point wouldn't be good for business, or valuations, either.

Likelihood: More bidders is always beneficial to the seller, so it's no surprise there are multiple names in the running, but right now the other groups seem to be on the outside looking in.

4) Snyder is forced out

Every time NFL commissioner Roger Goodell takes questions from reporters, one topic is an investigation into Snyder that was commissioned by the league more than a year ago, and is being carried out by former SEC chair Mary Jo White.

Goodell has insisted that the investigation will not be placed on any time restrictions, and will finish when it finishes.

That's led to speculation that it is being held over Snyder's head as an incentive to move on.

If Snyder drags his feet, it's possible his fellow owners choose to vote him out, which would take 24 votes from the other 31 franchises.

This is a worst-case scenario for the league, since Snyder would likely contest the decision in court, potentially leading to a season of uncertain ownership, or, even worse for the league, an open court hearing where the league's books are opened for everyone to see.

Likelihood: This is an option of last resort. It certainly won't happen this week, and is unlikely to happen this offseason.

5) Snyder keeps the team

If he's unhappy with the sale price, and convinced the league wouldn't vote him out, Snyder could also carry on as owner, a decision that would almost certainly further erode the fanbase.

Speculation around this option has generally centered around Snyder's love of marquee quarterbacks, and involves a rumor that he would make a run at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is seeking a new contract.

Likelihood: All indications remain that the sale process is legitimate, and will end with the sale of the Commanders. As for Jackson, the league would almost certainly disallow any contract Snyder attempted to negotiate on his way out the door.

