Here are the 35 potential Washington Football Team names fans were surveyed about

The Washington Football Team has promised a rebranding in early 2022, and has begun surveying season ticket holders about potential new names.
A survey sent out on Wednesday night included at least 35 names, as reported by fans who shared their survey on social media. Those fans were asked to rank their two favorite and least favorite options, though each fan received only a small subset of the names.
The survey was accompanied by a letter from team president Jason Wright.
“This is an ongoing, iterative process," he wrote, adding that the team would continue to engage stakeholders in the coming weeks and months.
The team is also producing a behind-the-scenes show about the rebranding.
The name options included the current placeholder name, Washington Football Team, as well as internet fan favorite the Washington Redwolves.
Here is the list of names that fans received on their surveys:
The Washington Aces
The Washington Ambassadors
The Washignton Anchors
The Washington Archers
The Washington Armada
The Washington Aviators
The Washington Beacons
The Washington Belters
The Washington Brigade
The Washington Commanders
The Washington Defenders
The Washington Demon Cats
The Washington Griffins
The Washington Guardians
The Washington Icons
The Washington Majors
The Washington Monarchs
The Washington Pilots
The Washington Presidents
The Washington Razorbacks
The Washington Redhogs
The Washington Redtails
The Washington Redwolves
The Washington Renegades
The Washington Riders
The Washington Rising
The Washington Royals
The Washington Rubies
The Washington Swifts
The Washington Warriors
The Washington Wayfarers
The Washington Wild Hogs
Washington Football Team
The Washington 32 FC (W32)
Washington Capital City Football Club (CCFC)
First City Football Club (FCFC)
Washington DC Football Club (DCFC)
