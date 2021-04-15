Here are the 35 potential Washington Football Team names fans were surveyed about

The Washington Football Team has promised a rebranding in early 2022, and has begun surveying season ticket holders about potential new names.

A survey sent out on Wednesday night included at least 35 names, as reported by fans who shared their survey on social media. Those fans were asked to rank their two favorite and least favorite options, though each fan received only a small subset of the names.

The survey was accompanied by a letter from team president Jason Wright.

“This is an ongoing, iterative process," he wrote, adding that the team would continue to engage stakeholders in the coming weeks and months.

The team is also producing a behind-the-scenes show about the rebranding.

The name options included the current placeholder name, Washington Football Team, as well as internet fan favorite the Washington Redwolves.

Here is the list of names that fans received on their surveys:

The Washington Aces

The Washington Ambassadors

The Washignton Anchors

The Washington Archers

The Washington Armada