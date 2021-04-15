 Skip to main content
Here are the 37 potential Washington Football Team names fans were surveyed about
Here are the 37 potential Washington Football Team names fans were surveyed about

The “Washington Football Team” helmets

The Washington Football Team has promised a rebranding in early 2022, and has begun surveying season-ticket holders about potential new names.

A survey sent out on Wednesday night included at least 37 names, as reported by fans who shared their survey on social media. Those fans were asked to rank their two favorite and least favorite options, though each fan received only a small subset of the names.

The survey was accompanied by a letter from team president Jason Wright.

“This is an ongoing, iterative process,” he wrote, adding that the team would continue to engage stakeholders in the coming weeks and months.

The team is also producing a behind-the-scenes show about the rebranding.

The name options included the current placeholder name, Washington Football Team, as well as internet fan favorite the Washington Redwolves.

The list of names that fans received on their surveys:

The Washington Aces

The Washington Ambassadors

The Washington Anchors

The Washington Archers

The Washington Armada

The Washington Aviators

The Washington Beacons

The Washington Belters

The Washington Brigade

The Washington Commanders

The Washington Defenders

The Washington Demon Cats

The Washington Griffins

The Washington Guardians

The Washington Icons

The Washington Majors

The Washington Monarchs

The Washington Pilots

The Washington Presidents

The Washington Razorbacks

The Washington Redhogs

The Washington Redtails

The Washington Redwolves

The Washington Renegades

The Washington Riders

The Washington Rising

The Washington Royals

The Washington Rubies

The Washington Swifts

The Washington Warriors

The Washington Wayfarers

The Washington Wild Hogs

Washington Football Team

The Washington 32 FC (W32)

Washington Capital City Football Club (CCFC)

First City Football Club (FCFC)

Washington DC Football

Club (DCFC)

