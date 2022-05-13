 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hermitage's Will Adams signing with Commanders as undrafted free agent

Hermitage's Will Adams (17) takes down Bird's Kier Townsend (8) on a kick return in second round action in the 5A South playoff at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Friday, November 20, 2015.

The Washington Commanders will sign safety Will Adams to the roster as an undrafted free agent, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Adams was a standout at Hermitage High and then Virginia State, and while he went undrafted, he received interest from teams interested in bringing him in for workouts.

Standing 6-foot-1, 186 pounds, Adams would appear at first glance to be in a favorable landing spot, given Washington's need for reinforcements in the secondary. He'll be on the team's 90-man roster, which is trimmed to 53 and a 16-man practice squad at the end of training camp.

Adams did his pre-draft training in Richmond.

According to Jason Elkin, the CEO at Elkins Sports Performance, Adams outworked the competition. In mid-December, Adams began training for late January’s 39-man HBCU Combine in Mobile, Ala.

“We were training each day for the all the combine drills, and when he had the opportunity to go to the HBCU Combine, he had an absolutely fantastic day. He hit it out of the park,” said Elkin, whose organization has worked with numerous professional athletes in multiple sports through the last decade. “A lot of light shined on him from that experience, from what he did that day.”

Adams continued training and subsequently took part in the week of practices before the HBCU Legacy Bowl, and the game played in late February in New Orleans. He had another strong showing.

“The young man is just highly motivated. He is dedicated. He is extremely focused for the opportunity at hand,” said Elkin.

Will Adams starred at Hermitage High School before becoming an all-conference safety at VSU.

