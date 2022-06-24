Heyward's experience helping Flying Squirrels on, off field

With nearly 250 games as a Richmond Flying Squirrel under his belt, outfielder Jacob Heyward’s experience is helping his team on and off the field.

“He’s definitely a leader of the clubhouse,” hitting coach Danny Santin said. “He’s a man of great character, he plays the game the right way and he’s really important for our clubhouse.”

Heyward is the oldest of Richmond’s five current outfielders, a group that includes first year Double-A players Armani Smith and Franklin Labour.

“You need guys like that in the clubhouse that have experience,” Santin said of Heyward’s impact on younger players. “They see a guy who’s been around that actually cares about them and plays hard all the time, it starts to rub off on everybody.”

Heyward said he doesn’t seek out players to mentor as he is still aspiring to the big leagues himself. But he enjoys watching the growth of young players.

“I’ve been in a lot of their shoes,” Heyward said. “It’s been a joy to watch a few of the guys grow and become better players.”

Heyward, 26, was selected out of Miami in the 18th round of the 2016 draft by the Giants. Heyward led the Hurricanes to consecutive College World Series in 2015 and 2016.

He was assigned to the Flying Squirrels ahead of the 2019 season and made a big impact in his first year in Double-A, setting a team record for walks in a season (80) and was named the Eastern League All-Star Game MVP.

Heyward broke Ricky Oropesa’s record for most franchise walks when he earned his 114th against the Erie SeaWolves in September of 2021. Heyward finished with 42 hits, 24 RBIs and 34 walks over his 202 plate appearances last season.

Heyward is hoping to make the playoffs this season for the first time as a Flying Squirrel. Richmond entered Friday’s contest a game behind the Akron RubberDucks for the lead in the Eastern League Southwest Division with just two games left in the first half of the season.

“I think it starts with the top” Heyward said. “They put us in a good space to work.”

On the field, Heyward has contributed 30 hits, 14 RBIs and 18 runs this season. Off the field, Santin said Heyward’s influence is invaluable.

“He can be vocal but it’s mostly through example,” Santin said. “The way he handles things, the way he goes about his work — he leads through example.”

Friday’s game

Flying Squirrels 6, Portland 1: More than 8,300 fans were in attendance as Richmond tied its series with the Portland Sea Dogs 2-2 following a 6-1 win.

Squirrels starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng had an impressive night on the mound, striking out 11 batters and only allowing one hit over 6 1/3 innings of work.

After two third-inning walks, third baseman Shane Matheny found the grass in left field for a single to put Richmond up 1-0. Center fielder Mike Gigliotti smashed a three-run home run over the right-field fence in the bottom of the fourth inning to bring the lead to 4-0.