High heat with 'ride' may pave Nic Enright's pitching path to big leagues

Nic Enright climbed the steps of the visitors dugout at The Diamond Tuesday afternoon and celebrated being back in his hometown, in a ballpark that brings back good memories.

Enright, a right-hander from The Steward School now with the Akron RubberDucks, recalled the days he spent at The Diamond as a child, requesting autographs on his glove from “Diamond Duck,” the mascot of the Triple-A Richmond Braves.

“This is great,” said Enright, 25, looking around at the stadium stands.

Enright, who attended Virginia Tech, returned to Richmond last season with Akron, Cleveland’s Double-A affiliate. The 2022 version of him is better, he believes. Statistics he brought to The Diamond for this six-game series against the Flying Squirrels concur.

A closer, a role he's delighted by, Enright worked 9.2 innings with three saves. He allowed two hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks.

“I put in a lot of work this past offseason,” said Enright, a 6-foot-3 205-pounder who was selected by Cleveland in the 20th round of the 2019 draft. “We had a bunch of goals in mind, the main one being increasing my velocity while maintaining the kind of unique profile that I have. So far, I’ve kind of seen a bunch of that hard work and a lot of those hours out in Arizona pay off.”

Tuesday night carried a dip for Enright, who took the loss in a 5-4 Flying Squirrels' win in 10 innings.

He’d like to see his average velocity creep up to 93 after averaging 91 last year. Enright believes that’s coming as a result of the winter’s training with baseballs of different weights.

The root of that “unique profile” of which he spoke is a fastball with upward movement.

“In years past, my fastball was categorized as flat. Now, with some of the new-age technology, we realized that my fastball has what’s called ‘ride,’” said Enright. “Earlier on in life, everyone is always told to kind of throw the fastball down in the (strike) zone, and that kind of deal, and that’s how I always pitched.

“I was very fortunate get drafted into a great organization that is the Cleveland Guardians, and they’re very data-centric.”

Enrigh tries to capture that “ride,” for swings-and-misses, though pitching up in the strike zone may seem counterintuitive and dangerous. He has always been known for his curveball, which Enright continues to feature. Add that to a fastball with some late life and there is an effective foundational combination, he said.

“At the end of the day, getting Double-A hitters out is great, but everything I’m doing on a daily basis is to be getting the big-league hitters out,” said Enright.

The Guardians present their organization’s pitchers analytics that reflect where they are on that path. Enright has begun throwing more sliders to create a broader array of effective pitches.

Enright now makes his offseason home in Rocky Mount, located between Roanoke and Martinsville, but will forever be identified as a pitcher from Richmond. He had plenty of quality company in that high-school graduating class of 2015.

Enright was the 2015 All-Metro Player of the Year, as recognized by the Times-Dispatch, and the Gatorade Virginia Player of the year, after going 6-1 with a 0.79 ERA as a senior at The Steward School.

Also seniors that year were Douglas Freeman’s Daniel Lynch (Virginia, Kansas City Royals), James River’s Josh Winder (VMI, Minnesota Twins), Noah Murdock (Colonial Heights/Virginia), who's at High-A Quad Cities in the Kansas City chain, and Griffin Roberts (James River/Wake Forest), who's at Double-A Springfield in the St. Louis organization.

Several among that group, and others, worked out together at James River High during 2020, when the pandemic canceled the minor league season.

“Seeing all those guys’ success is very cool,” said Enright, who was invited to his first big-league spring training by the Guardians this year. “One thing I’ve learned is the baseball world is very small.”