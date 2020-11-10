Highland Springs, Clemson star K'Von Wallace 'hungry' to make an impact with Eagles

"I'm all about winning. I won a championship in middle school, high school, and college, and now I'm trying to go win a Super Bowl here with the Philadelphia Eagles. I love this organization."

Fans have returned the love, and celebrated with Wallace when he recovered a fumbled punt return against the Rams earlier this year, arguably his biggest play to date at the pro level.

"Sadly, we lost, but that was obviously a turning point in the game where I made a huge play - but there's more out there for me," Wallace said. "I'm just hungry. I'm hungry and I want more."

For now, that more includes being one of the loudest voices on the sideline.

In a season where fans haven't been allowed at many games, and even now only 19 teams are allowing fans in a limited form, the players on the bench are responsible for creating the atmosphere.

"I promise you, you can pick anybody on that sideline on game day - I'm the loudest one, or one of the loudest ones," he said. "And I'm always going to be that type of guy that brings positive energy.

"It's all about momentum swings, and bringing that positive energy on the sideline. I always want to be one of those guys that impacts the game, on and off the field."