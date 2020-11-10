Highland Springs, Clemson star K'Von Wallace 'hungry' to make an impact with Eagles

Taken in the fourth round of this year's draft, former Highland Springs star K'Von Wallace expected to have a limited role in his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Instead, the safety found himself thrown into action due to injuries, and matched up with one of the NFL's best tight ends, San Francisco's George Kittle.
None of that caught Wallace off guard, though.
"Coming from a great program like Clemson, and Highland Springs, you always prepare as if you're the starter," Wallace said late last month. "So you don't have to get ready. You're already ready. And I felt like I was ready.
"Yeah, I may have been checking a great tight end, or a great offense in general, and kind of thrown in the fire, but I was always ready."
Wallace played 27 defensive snaps against San Francisco, then 13 the next week when the Eagles faced the Pittsburgh Steelers.
From there he's moved back to his planned role on special teams. He's played in all but one game this year (he missed a win over the Giants with a shoulder injury), and will take the field against when the NFC East-leading Eagles return from their bye on Sunday for their second meeting with the Giants.
"I'm patient," Wallace said. "I know my time is coming. ... With time and experience, I believe that's going to increase.
"I'm all about winning. I won a championship in middle school, high school, and college, and now I'm trying to go win a Super Bowl here with the Philadelphia Eagles. I love this organization."
Fans have returned the love, and celebrated with Wallace when he recovered a fumbled punt return against the Rams earlier this year, arguably his biggest play to date at the pro level.
"Sadly, we lost, but that was obviously a turning point in the game where I made a huge play - but there's more out there for me," Wallace said. "I'm just hungry. I'm hungry and I want more."
For now, that more includes being one of the loudest voices on the sideline.
In a season where fans haven't been allowed at many games, and even now only 19 teams are allowing fans in a limited form, the players on the bench are responsible for creating the atmosphere.
"I promise you, you can pick anybody on that sideline on game day - I'm the loudest one, or one of the loudest ones," he said. "And I'm always going to be that type of guy that brings positive energy.
"It's all about momentum swings, and bringing that positive energy on the sideline. I always want to be one of those guys that impacts the game, on and off the field."
