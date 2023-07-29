Lightning struck early Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, and Carson Hocevar struck late.

Hocevar raced past Ty Majeski with four laps remaining to win the Worldwide Technology 250, the regular-season finale in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Majeski was on cruise control for much of the race, which was delayed because of lightning in the area. He started from the pole and won both stages, but he was caught speeding on pit road following the second stage, which sent him to the back of the field.

The No. 98 team then turned to fuel strategy – Majeski didn’t pit again – and he took the lead when Hocevar pitted for the final time on Lap 211.

But Hocevar’s fresher tires eventually caught Majeski on Lap 246, allowing the 20-year-old from Portage, Michigan, to pull away for his third victory of the season.

Majeski led a race-high 168 laps.

Rounding out the top five were Zane Smith, Jake Garcia and Matt Mills.

Corey Heim, who finished sixth, earned 15 bonus playoff points by clinching the regular-season championship in his first fulltime season in the series. Matt Crafton, Nick Sanchez, Grant Enfinger and William Sawalich completed the top 10.

The nine drivers joining Heim in the playoffs are Hocevar, Smith, Christian Eckes, Enfinger, Hocevar, Ben Rhodes, Majeski, Sanchez, Matt DiBenedetto and Crafton.

