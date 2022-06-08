Homer happy: three homers lead Squirrels to seventh win in nine games

Long balls in the middle innings and high-quality starting pitching on Wednesday night led to the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ seventh win in their last nine games.

Bryan Brickhouse limited Erie to three hits and did not walk a batter through six innings, and homers by Diego Rincones, Will Wilson and Sean Roby accounted for all of Richmond’s runs in a 6-0 victory at The Diamond.

A three-run shot by Rincones in the fourth inning was followed by Wilson’s two-run HR in the fifth, and Roby added a bases-empty homer in the sixth. That was Roby’s 14th home run, which leads the Flying Squirrels and ranks second in the Eastern League.

Richmond and the SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) play the third game of a six-game set Thursday (6:35 p.m.) at The Diamond.